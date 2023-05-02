Majority of NHS unions accept pay offer - now what?

A majority of health unions have accepted the government's latest pay offer, bringing an end to the threat of strikes by most NHS workers.

It means the revised pay offer, which includes a lump sum for this year and 5% for next, should be implemented, according to a joint statement from members of the NHS Staff Council.

But two major unions are still holding out for a better deal. The Royal College of Nursing says it could hold further walkouts up to Christmas if ministers do not present something better.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I’m pleased the NHS Staff Council has voted to accept our pay offer, demonstrating that a majority of NHS staff agree this is a fair and reasonable deal."

Due to the complex nature in which NHS pay is agreed, this situation of some unions accepting the same offer others have rejected leaves behind a confusing picture.

Here we explain all you need to know about the NHS pay agreement and what it means for patients going forward.

What is the government's pay offer to NHS workers?

Ministers have made an improved offer to NHS workers in England, other than doctors and dentists, after months of NHS strikes which have caused thousands of appointments to be cancelled.

The new offer includes:

A one-off, non-consolidated payment of between £1,250 and £2,000 for last year

A 5% rise in basic pay for next year (2023-24)

This comes on top of the £1,400 rise in basic pay they have already received for the 2022-23 financial year.

Which unions have accepted the offer and which have rejected it?

The latest pay offer, which the government says is the final offer, was the result of negotiations between Health Secretary Steve Barclay and the UK's 12 major NHS unions.

All those unions recommended their members should accept the offer, except Unite which left said it was unable to do so because it does not believe the lump sum for last year represents a pay rise.

Most of the 12 unions part of the NHS Staff Council voted to accept the offer, including major groups GMB and Unison, the largest health service union.

But Unite members (52%) rejected the offer, with a turnout of 55%, as did the Royal College of Nursing.

The RCN rejected the offer with a majority of 54% and a turnout of 61%. The Society of Radiographers also rejected it.

What does this all mean for NHS pay rises?

There's a complex system for agreeing NHS pay rises, with most health workers other than doctors and dentists being paid by the Agenda for Change pay system.

It means pay adjustments to Agenda for Change workers apply to all staff within the system, with different bands for workers with varying levels of experience.

So pay rises for paramedics would be equivalent to increases provided to midwives and nurses, for example.

Even though unions ballot their members separately and agree on individual strikes, they are all battling for a pay rise which would be applied across the Agenda for Change.

The NHS Staff Council, which has responsibility for the Agenda for Change pay system, has agreed the government's pay offer should be implemented across the pay system.

It means members of the RCN and Unite will still get the pay rise, despite a majority of them rejecting the deal.

Will there be more health strikes this year?

The RCN is pressing ahead with a fresh ballot to see if its members want to continue taking industrial action, with general secretary Pat Cullen suggesting strikes could run up until Christmas.

Unite still has a valid mandate and is expected to carry out more strikes as its members seek a better offer.

There is also an unresolved dispute between the government and the British Medical Association over the pay of junior doctors, who are paid separately, and more strikes are expected.

Mr Barclay said: “It is now my intention to implement this for all staff on the Agenda for Change contract and where some unions may choose to remain in dispute, we hope their members – many of whom voted to accept this offer – will recognise this as a fair outcome that carries the support of their colleagues and decide it is time to bring industrial action to an end.

"We will continue to engage constructively with unions on workforce changes to ensure the NHS is the best place to work for staff, patients and taxpayers."

The RCN's Ms Cullen joined a picket line in London on Monday, saying: “What our members are saying to the secretary of state and government is we are not going to go away.

“We will remain on our picket lines to have a voice heard for our patients.

“We will continue to lose a day’s pay standing on picket lines for our patients so that’s how important it is to them and they want to have their voice heard.

“How are they going to have their voice heard and have this brought to a conclusion without the Secretary of State getting into a room and starting to negotiate again with me.

“Pay those people a decent wage, the offer that was put on the table didn’t address the issues with nursing and it didn’t address the issues within the health service and that’s fundamentally what needs to happen right away.”