Man arrested after throwing 'shotgun cartridges' outside Buckingham Palace

A man has been arrested after throwing items, believed to be shotgun cartridges, into the Buckingham Palace grounds.

The Metropolitan Police detained a man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon at around 7pm on Tuesday.

He was also found with what police have described as a suspicious bag.

Specialists officers were called to Buckingham Palace and carried out a controlled explosion as a precaution, following an assessment.

ITV News understands neither the King or Queen Consort were at Buckingham Palace at the time.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald, said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody. “There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public. “Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.” Roads have now reopened and the majority of cordons have been lifted.

