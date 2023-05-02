Hundreds of thousands of people will be heading out to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, while many others will be simply hoping to get outside to enjoy the three-day weekend.

While the coronation itself is sure to be a day of pomp, ceremony and a celebration of Britain's royal institution, in true British style the weather could throw a spanner in the works for people hoping for a weekend of sunshine.

So, if you're queueing for the King, hosting a street party or simply heading out to the pub, here's what to expect from the weather this bank holiday weekend.

What is the weather forecast for the King’s Coronation?

A mixed forecast for Saturday, coronation day, and the start of another long bank holiday weekend. Temperatures will be a little lower than we would like, so there is no need to dust off the barbecue just yet.

If you're visiting London or Windsor - keep that royal cape or poncho to hand, I'd say!

In London

London will start fine and dry. It's looking promising for the build-up and the coronation itself, but clouding over with downpours developing later in the day. Highs of 17-19C so staying on the mild side despite the wet weather.

In Windsor

Like London, after a fine start with spring sunshine, more clouds will be around by the afternoon with showers and longer downpours developing mid to late afternoon. Highs of 17-19C like London.

Crowds outside Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

For the rest of the UK

Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will get away with drier conditions with some sunshine. Otherwise, a mix of cloud and sunny spells but showers and longer downpours will develop for a time. It will be prolonged and most frequent in the south-west. Eastern coasts will be prone to a cool breeze.

What will Sunday look like?

A bit of a grey start before cheering up with some sunny spells developing, but showers and longer downpours will develop for a time, cropping up almost anywhere - often slow-moving, prolonged and heavy. There will be a risk of thunder.

Feeling mild, almost muggy for parts of the south-east. Highs of 17-20C. What can we expect on Monday?

Another mixed day ahead with showers and longer downpours.

Sunny spells will develop for the lucky ones but feeling a little fresher - a polite way of saying it'll feel a little cooler.

