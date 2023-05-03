The remains of an Australian man who disappeared after friends heard "a big splash" while fishing have been found inside a crocodile.

Local police called it a "tragic ending" for 65-year-old Kevin Darmody, who had been fishing at Kennedy's Bend in northern Queensland, which is known for its crocodile population, on Saturday.

Mr Darmody seemingly fell victim to a preying crocodile when John Peiti heard his friend "roaring" nearby.

"I reckon it only took me half a minute to get where he had been but there was no sign of him, just his (flip flops) on the bank and nothing else," Mr Peiti told Cape York Weekly.

Only 16 crocodile attacks were fatal in Queensland from 1975 to 2019.

Queensland Police caught and euthanised two large crocodiles, measuring 4.1 and 2.8 metres, after a two-day search.

They found human parts inside one - though both are believed to have been involved in the attack.

While formal identification has not yet been completed, the local community has begun mourning the loss of Mr Darmody, an experienced fisherman.

"It’s just unbelievable," his brother Pat said.

"The amount of times he’s been fishing in that area with no problem... I’m stunned.

“He would have known the area as well as anyone."

Search and rescue efforts have now stopped and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

There were 46 estuarine crocodile attacks on humans in Queensland from 1975 to 2019, according to a local report - 16 of them fatal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.