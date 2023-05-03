Man suspected of killing five neighbours in Texas arrested after manhunt

A man suspected of shooting dead five people in Texas has been arrested after a four-day manhunt.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was discovered after police received a tip-off and found him hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the cupboard of a house.

Oropeza was found near the community of Conroe, north of Houston and about 20 miles from his home, in the rural town of Cleveland.

He is accused of shooting his neighbours with an AR-style rifle shortly before midnight last Friday.

The victims - all from Honduras - were identified as Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.

Oropeza had been shooting rounds on his property, with the incident thought to have taken place after his neighbours asked him to go further away because the gunfire was keeping a baby awake.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said that Oropeza will be charged with five counts of murder.

He said: "They [victim families] can rest easy now because he is behind bars. He will live out his life behind bars for killing those five."

A woman places flowers outside the home where the shooting took place, in Cleveland, Texas. Credit: AP

Oropeza spent four days evading police, with an $80,000 (£64,000) reward set for information which could help lead to his capture.

The tip that finally ended the chase came at 5.15pm on Tuesday and a little more than an hour later, Oropeza was in custody, said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul.

Oropeza is a Mexican national who has been deported four times between 2009 and 2016, according to US immigration officials.

Connor Hagan, an FBI spokesman, said the agency would not disclose the identity of who called in the tip or whether friends or family had helped Oropeza evade capture.

He said the three agencies that arrested Oropeza were the US Marshals, Texas Department of Public Safety and US Border Patrol's BORTAC team.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...