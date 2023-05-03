New Barbie unveiled based on Asian-American Hollywood star Anna May Wong

A new Barbie has been unveiled, based on Asian-American Hollywood star Anna May Wong.

Mattel announced the release of the doll for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Born in Los Angeles, the Chinese-American actor is considered the first major Asian American movie star.

The figure features the actress' trademark bangs, eyebrows and well-manicured nails.

She comes dressed in a red gown with a shiny golden dragon design and cape, inspired by Wong's appearance in the 1934 movie “Limehouse Blues.”

Wong's niece, Anna Wong, gave her blessing and worked closely with the brand to develop the Barbie's look.

The doll depicting Anna May Wong is part of Barbie's Inspiring Women Series. Credit: AP

“I did not hesitate at all. It was such an honour and so exciting,” Wong said. “I wanted to make sure they got her facial features and clothing correct. And they did!"

As a child, Anna Wong owned a Barbie and Skipper doll (Barbie's little sister) and a Barbie dream house and car.

She loves the idea that Asian children will now have a doll who looks like them.

The doll is part of the Barbie “Inspiring Women” series, which features dolls in the likeness of pioneering women. Past inspirations include aviator Amelia Earhart and artist Frida Kahlo.

It comes six months after Wong was immortalised on a United States quarter coin.

And the new doll was released a few weeks after Mattel unveiled its first-ever Barbie with Down's Syndrome.

“As the first Asian American actor to lead a US television show, whose perseverance broke down barriers for her gender and AAPI community in film and TV, Anna May Wong is the perfect fit for our Barbie Inspiring Women Series," Lisa McKnight, an executive vice president at Mattel, said.

Anna May Wong was considered the first Chinese American film start in Hollywood to gain international recognition. Credit: AP

Anna May Wong - Hollywood trailblazerThe actress started out during the silent movie era in the 1920s and gained international notice in films like “The Thief of Bagdad” as well as for her fashion sense. In the 1930s, Anna May Wong was acting opposite stars like Marlene Dietrich in “Shanghai Express.”

But in 1937, she lost the lead role of a Chinese villager in “The Good Earth” to Luise Rainer, a white actor who went on to win a best actress Oscar.

In later decades, Anna May Wong went to Europe to act.

But she later returned to the US In 1951 to lead her own television show, “The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong."

The short-lived mystery series was believed to be the first with an Asian American lead.

In another first, she was the first Asian American woman to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for acting in 1960. She died a year later at the age of 56.

