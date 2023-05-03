Russia accuses Ukraine of drone assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin

Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin and assassinate President Vladimir Putin using two drones.

The Kremlin branded it an alleged assassination attempt and a "terrorist act" and said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike on Tuesday.

No evidence was presented by Russia to back up the claims, which Ukraine denied, saying it had "absolutely" no involvement.

A Kremlin statement, which included few details and was carried by Russian state-run news agencies, said there were no casualties.

Debris from the drones fell on the grounds of the Kremlin, in Russia's capital Moscow, but did not cause any damage, according to the statement.

"We consider these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president of Russia, carried out on the eve of the Victory Day, the parade on May 9, where foreign dignitaries are expected," the statement said.

Russia retains the right to respond "when and where it sees fit" it added.

Ukraine's presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, responded: "We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not solve any military problems. Absolutely. And this is extremely disadvantageous from the point of view of preparing our offensive measures.

"And most importantly, it would allow Russia to justify massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, on the civilian population, on infrastructure facilities. Why do we need this?"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's state news agency, RIA Novosti, that Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time and was working from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

The Kremlin added that the Russian president was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

Shortly before the news about the alleged attack broke, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a ban on using drones in the Russian capital, with an exception for drones launched by authorities.

He did not cite a reason for the ban, saying only that it would prevent "illegal use of drones that can hinder the work of law enforcement".