Rishi Sunak has admitted Conservatives will have a "tough" time in this week's local elections, with some analysts predicting his party could lose up to 1,000 council seats.

The prime minister, who has been struggling to catch up with Labour in opinion polls since taking over from Liz Truss, was managing expectations as local parties prepare to contest over 8,000 seats in 2,000 councils.

Asked in Buckinghamshire how badly the Tories might perform at the polls, Mr Sunak said: "We've always said these are going to be a tough set of elections for us."

ITV News Elections Analyst Colin Rallings has said the party of government faces "pressure from all sides" at these elections and "could see Conservative seat losses breaching 1,000 with Labour registering 700 or so gains".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the country “desperately needs change”.

Speaking in Kent, he said: “We desperately need change, I think you can sense that in the air.

“That’s why it’s been really good for us putting across our positive case.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey claimed that many Conservative voters would turn to his party in the local election.

Ahead of a final campaign tour ahead of polling day, Mr Davey said: “Voters are sick to their back teeth with this Conservative government’s terrible record."

Speaking on Sunday, he added: “People feel it’s time for a change and that Liberal Democrats are best placed to deliver that."

Voters are being urged to remember their ID when going to vote in Thursday's local elections, - the first in England where people will be required to show photographic identification before casting their ballot.

A passport, driving licence photocard, blue badge, Totum student discount card, and older person’s bus pass are all valid, as well as a voter authority certificate.

All accepted forms of ID are listed on gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need.

The Electoral Commission has estimated that about 4% of Britain’s population are unlikely to have a valid form of photo ID to vote – the equivalent of just over two million people.

It intends to record the number of people who are refused a ballot paper by polling station staff because they lack ID, but not if they are turned away after speaking to the greeters that will be deployed outside some polling stations.