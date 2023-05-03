Trump takes aim at Sturgeon: 'She hasn't been great for Scotland'

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to STV News, Trump said he didn't think Sturgeon 'has been a great person for Scotland'

By ITV News, Multimedia Producer Daniel Boal

Former US President Donald Trump has taken aim at Nicola Sturgeon stating she hasn't "been very helpful to Scotland" while on an Ayrshire golf trip.

When asked what he thought of the former first minister by STV News amid the ongoing police investigation into the SNP's finances, he said: "I think it's too bad, she's not been very helpful to Scotland and I don't think she's been a great person for Scotland and it's too bad to hear what's happening with her.

Speaking from his Turnberry resort, he added: “You want people that love their country, this is a very special country, it’s too bad what’s happened to her.”

It comes after Sturgeon made her first appearance in the Scottish Parliament following the arrest of her husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

Police later released Mr Murrell without charge pending further investigation into the SNP's finances - party treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested and released in the same probe.

Trump's trip to Scotland is his first abroad since he became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump had previously spent two days at his Turnberry Course while in office in 2018, meeting Theresa May and the Queen during the visit.

Asked last week if he will meet Mr Trump, who has made controversial statements about Muslims in the past, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he’s made in the past.”

Trump will head to his golf course at Doonbeg, County Clare on Ireland's west coast after his trip to Ayrshire.

Ms Sturgeon’s spokeswoman has been contacted for comment.

