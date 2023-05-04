Alexis Ffrench on King Charles’ coronation, race and the British empire

On Unscripted, in a coronation special, Nina is joined by the renowned composer, pianist and campaigner for music education, Alexis Ffrench.

The pair discuss what it's like to be chosen to play at the King's coronation ceremony alongside artists like Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. They also discuss the king's place in the modern world, race relations and the British empire.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.