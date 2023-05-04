Indigenous leaders and politicians across the Commonwealth have demanded an apology from the King for the effects of British colonisation just days before his coronation.

Representatives from 12 countries have written a letter to Charles, asking him to redistribute the wealth of the crown and return artefacts and human remains for "a process of reparatory justice to commence," according to a report from The Guardian.

“We know this may be a tough conversation for the royal family, but change begins with listening,” said Nova Peris, an Australian Aboriginal athlete and the first Indigenous woman elected to federal parliament.

The King has been asked to acknowledge the effects of British colonisation. Credit: PA

Independent senator and Indigenous Australian Lidia Thorpe also signed the letter, titled: "apology, reparation, and repatriation of artefacts and remains”.

Representatives of Antigua and Barbuda, Aotearoa (New Zealand), Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have all signed the letter.

It says: "We, the undersigned, call on the British Monarch, King Charles III, on the date of his coronation being May 6, 2023, to acknowledge the horrific impacts on and legacy of genocide and colonisation of the Indigenous and enslaved peoples."

It touches on the King previously acknowledging with Commonwealth heads of government that wrongs of the past was "a conversation whose time has come" in June 2022.

Former Australian Olympian and Aboriginal Senator Nova Peris is among the signatories. Credit: AP

Signatories have asked he start discussing "slavery's enduring impact" and reparations for "the oppression of our peoples, plundering of our resources, denigration of our culture and to redistribute the wealth that underpins the crown back to the peoples from whom it was stolen".

They also ask he pledge to repatriate human remains in British museums and institutions, as well as return cultural treasures and artefacts that came through "hundreds of years of genocide, enslavement, discrimination, massacre, and racial discrimination by the authorities empowered by the protection of the British crown”.

The King's coronation will take place at midday on Saturday, May 6.

