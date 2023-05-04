Israel has said its forces have killed three Palestinian militants thought to be responsible for an attack which killed a British-Israeli woman and two of her daughters last month.

According to the country's military, the operation was launched on Thursday as locals in the city of Nablus, Palestine, were starting their day.

Soldiers raided an apartment where the three men were located, exchanging gunfire and killing them.

Jerusalem said the trio were behind an attack on a car, near a Jewish West Bank settlement, which killed Lucy Dee - a British-Israeli mother - and two of her daughters, Maya and Rina.

The family were travelling in one of three cars on their way to Tiberias in the Galilee for a family holiday when the attack took place.

The Hamas militant group said in a statement after the raid the three men, identified as Hassan Qatnani, Moaz al-Masri and Ibrahim Jabr, were its members who claimed responsibility for the April attack.

Nablus, the West Bank's commercial capital and second-largest city, has been the scene of repeated Israeli raids over the past year.

However, few have been conducted during the day because of the increased risk of friction with local residents.

Rina and Maya Zakharan (left to right) were travelling with their mum when the attack occurred. Credit: PA

Manal Abu Safiyeh, 57, said she woke up at 7am to the sounds of Israeli army vehicles rumbling through the city.

An explosion suddenly blew up her neighbor's house, she said, killing three people.

Ms Abu Sadiyeh added she did not know much about her neighbours other than that Ibrahim Jabr had cancer.

Dozens of masked men paraded through the city after Israel's military withdrew, shooting into the air and waving Palestinian flags as onlookers honked in support.

A sea of mourners at the men's funeral chanted "God is great".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...