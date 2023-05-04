Local elections 2023: Voters head to the polls in England

Voters are heading to the polls this morning as more than 200 local authorities hold elections across England today.

Around 8,000 councillors are being elected in some 230 local authorities, while four mayoral elections are also taking place in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesborough.

The polls will officially open between 7am and 10pm.

Today's elections are the first time that voters in England will be required to present photographic identification before casting their ballot, but only certain types will be accepted.

A passport, driving licence photocard, blue badge, Totum student discount card, and older person’s bus pass are all valid, as well as a voter authority certificate.

All accepted forms of ID are listed here.

In two weeks, 11 council elections will take place in Northern Ireland.