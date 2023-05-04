Prince and Princess of Wales stun passengers by hopping on Tube

Early coronation celebrations have officially kicked off as the Prince and Princess of Wales surprised travellers with a trip to a Soho pub on London's Elizabeth Line.

William and Kate laughed with and spoke to surprised passengers on their way to The Dog and Duck pub in Soho on Thursday lunchtime, with plans to hear how the venue is preparing for the coronation of King Charles and the Queen Consort.

It begins a busy weekend for the royal family who are expected to swap the pint-pulling for a gilded display at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Only the day before, the couple and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, arrived at the Abbey for the coronation rehearsal.

William and Kate travelled on the Elizabeth Line on Thursday. Credit: PA

Future king George, nine, has the duty of being one of his grandfather’s pages of honour and is expected to be tasked with holding the train of Charles’ regal robes.

William will kneel before his father and vow to be his “liege man of life and limb” in the only homage of royal blood of the ceremony.

He will also help clothe the King in his golden robe royal, also known as the mantle, ahead of his crowning.

Listen to the latest episode of the Royal Rota podcast