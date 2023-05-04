Shell has made nearly $1.7 billion (£1.4bn) more in profit than experts had expected in the first three months of the year, the oil giant reported on Thursday.The company said it saw a 5.7% rise in adjusted earnings - more than $9.6bn (£7.6bn) - between January and March.

The figure is more than business analysts had expected, compared with the same quarter in 2022, when the company made $9.1bn (£7.2bn).

The business said that compared to the last three months of 2022, it had faced unfavourable tax movements, and the price it was able to sell oil and gas at dropped.

However, Shell said that it had managed to offset some of this through cutting operating expenses and a rise in its chemicals and products trading business.

Like its rival BP, Shell’s results immediately sparked calls for the government to take a tougher stance against the oil giants.

Alexander Kirk, a campaigner at Global Witness, said: "Despite the glaringly obvious inequality at the heart of our energy system, the government appears to be making the same mistakes all over again.

"The simple truth is that the windfall tax has not worked and new evidence has shown that through loopholes in the UK's tax regime, UK taxpayers are handing oil and gas companies billions extra in tax rebates."

