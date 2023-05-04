Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes unannounced visit to The Hague

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made an unannounced visit to The Hague, home of a top UN court that issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

Mr Zelenskyy visited the Dutch city – the international city of peace and justice, as it is sometimes called – which hosts the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

A Ukrainian flag was lifted above the ICC as he arrived, welcomed by the court’s president Piotr Hofmanski.

ICC judges said in March they found "reasonable grounds to believe” that Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights were responsible for deporting children from Ukraine to Russia.

The visit came a day after Mr Zelenskyy denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for what the Kremlin called an attempt to assassinate Mr Putin in a drone attack.

On a visit to Helsinki on Wednesday, Mr Zelenskyy told reporters: “We didn't attack Putin. We leave it to (the) tribunal.”

Overnight attacks in Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Force Command said early on Thursday that Russian forces attacked multiple Ukrainian regions overnight with Iranian-made drones.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine overnight and explosions were reported in the southern city of Odesa and the capital, Kyiv.

As Ukraine denies an attack on the Kremlin, tensions around Russia intensify - as Robert Moore reports

Ukraine said that, in Odesa, three drones – inscribed “for Moscow” and “for the Kremlin,” referencing the alleged Ukrainian attack – hit an educational facility, but the fire was put out and there were no casualties.

Kyiv was targeted with drones and missiles, its military administration said, in what is a third airborne attack on the capital in four days. All of them were shot down.

Could Vladimir Putin be prosecuted?

The ICC said in a March 18 statement that Mr Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has made repeated visits to Ukraine and is setting up an office in Kyiv to facilitate his ongoing investigations in the country.

However, the ICC does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Mr Putin for the crime of aggression – the unlawful invasion of another sovereign country.

The Russian leader is also unlikely to travel to any of the ICC’s 123 member states that are under an obligation to arrest him if they can.

The Dutch government has offered to host a court that could be established to prosecute the crime of aggression and an office is being established to gather evidence.

The new International Centre for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression should be operational by summer, the European Union's judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, said in February.

What happened on Wednesday?

Mr Zelenskyy's visit to The Hague came as questions continued around Russia's claim that it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early on Wednesday.

Moscow branded it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against Putin and promised retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act.

Mr Putin wasn’t in the Kremlin at the time and was at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.

There was no independent verification of the purported attack, which Russia authorities said occurred overnight but presented no evidence to support it.

Questions also arose as to why it took the Kremlin hours to report the incident and why videos of it also surfaced later in the day.

