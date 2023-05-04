Vote counting underway as polls close in England's local elections

Play Brightcove video

With more than 8,000 council seats up for grabs, the local elections will give a key insight into the country's political leaning, as ITV News Political Correspondent Harry Horton and Political Editor Robert Peston report

The polls have closed and vote counting is underway as the main political parties brace for results from England's local elections.

More than 8,000 council seats are up for grabs across 230 local authorities but Conservatives, the party of government, are bracing for losses which could top 1,000.

ITV News Elections Analyst Colin Rallings has said the party of government faces "pressure from all sides" at these elections, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats hoping for significant gains.

Success for Labour would be winning more than 700 seats, which would be their biggest election win for at least a decade, and would set them on a path for winning next year's general election, according to Mr Rallings.

The Liberal Democrats are hoping to gain over 150 seats and topple some Conservative-run councils, the elections analyst has said.

Some councils will count votes overnight, and the earliest results can be expected from 12:30am on Friday, with Hartlepool expecting to be the first to declare.

But the final results may not be known until Friday evening, with York thought to be one of those declaring last.

Labour's Keir Starmer, Tory Rishi Sunak and Lib Dem Ed Davey will wait to see what picture the local election results paint nationally. Credit: PA

There's been concern about people being unable to vote due to the new rules on voter ID.

After the polls closed, the Electoral Commission said its "initial assessment is that overall, the elections were well run” however “some people were regrettably unable to vote” because of the new photo ID requirement.

The Electoral Reform Society, which has strongly opposed the introduction, said it had seen "countless examples of people being denied their right to vote due to these new laws".Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran tweeted her concern about "significant numbers" being rejected after learning about people without ID being unable to vote in her Oxford West and Abingdon constituency.

Polling station tellers in Oxfordshire have told ITV News "large numbers" were turned away, reporting that between 10-25% have been unable to vote.

Labour MP for Kemptown & Peacehaven Lloyd Russell-Moyle also tweeted to say he'd heard reports of people being unable to vote.

Electoral Reform Society director of policy and research, Jess Garland, said: "From people caught out by having the wrong type of photo ID to others turned away for not looking enough like their photo.

"One voter turned away is one voter too many. The government must take lessons from the problems we're seeing today at polling stations across the country and face up to the fact that these new rules damage our elections more than they protect them."

It's the first time voters in Great Britain have been required to show ID at polling stations before casting their ballot and critics of the new policy accused the government of failing to raise enough awareness.

Typical forms of ID such as passports and driving licences are accepted, but several other identification documents, such as bus passes, are being allowed to help older people vote - but younger person's equivalents are not.

It's because younger people are more likely to have common forms of ID such as a driving licence, according to the government, but critics of the policy claim it's been designed to encourage older voters who are more likely to back the Tories.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that it was the responsibility for the government to ensure voters knew about the changes to voter ID requirements.

It is not yet possible to get a full picture of how many people are being turned away nationally, but of the estimated two million people without valid ID in England, just 89,500 have so far registered for the alternative Voter Authority Certificate, according to government minister Baroness Scott of Bybrook.

Figures on voter ID will be collected by the Electoral Commission but chairman John Pullinger says using data from greeters would be “inherently unreliable”.

Explaining, he said some people may turn around before speaking to anyone and others may not be recognised if they later return with the correct ID.

The Commission chairman said that, due to this, “we simply won’t know how many people will have been turned away”.

He added: “It appears that the government has designed a system which denies the prospect of sensible and co-ordinated information collection and makes it almost impossible to judge the true impact of the introduction of voter ID.”

The Electoral Commission said it will carry out opinion polling to gain “evidence on the fullest impact of the ID requirement”.