Scores of hopeful voters are being turned away at polling stations because they have not got valid photographic ID, ITV News has been told, as people take part in England's local elections.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran tweeted her concern about "significant numbers" being rejected after learning about people without ID being unable to vote in her Oxford West and Abingdon constituency.

Polling station tellers in Oxfordshire have told ITV News "large numbers" are being turned away, reporting that between 10-25% have been unable to vote.

Labour MP for Kemptown & Peacehaven Lloyd Russell-Moyle also tweeted to say he'd heard reports of people being unable to vote.

It's the first time voters in Great Britain have been required to show ID at polling stations before casting their ballot and critics of the new policy accused the government of failing to raise enough awareness.

Typical forms of ID such as passports and driving licences are accepted, but several other identification documents, such as bus passes, are being allowed to help older people vote - but younger person's equivalents are not.

It is not yet possible to get a full picture of how many people are being turned away nationally, but of the estimated 2 million people without valid ID in England, just 89,500 have so far registered for the alternative Voter Authority Certificate, according to government minister Baroness Scott of Bybrook.

More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs on Thursday across 230 local authorities. Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

One voter who forgot their ID in Southampton told ITV News she is concerned about people being unable to take part in such an "essential" thing.

"Certain people are going to miss out," she said, "not everybody has photo ID, not everybody has a driving licence so what happens to those people?

"Their voice to vote is not being heard."

All accepted forms of photo ID:

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Older Person’s Bus Pass

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector's Document

What to do if you've lost your ID or had an emergency and can't vote

People who are unable to vote, either due to an emergency or because they've lost their ID can apply for an emergency proxy vote up until 5pm on polling day.

They should ask someone who they trust, the Electoral Commission says, and should bring their own form of ID. Proxy voters do not need to carry the ID of the person they're voting for.

Voters applying for an emergency proxy voter can do so by emailing a copy of their application form to their local electoral registration team.

The Electoral Commission also advises that teams may be able to assist over the phone.

To find all advice about emergency proxy voting, and where to find local electoral registration teams, click here.

How many voters without ID are being turned away?

Figures on voter ID will be collected by the Electoral Commission but chairman John Pullinger says using data from greeters would be “inherently unreliable”.

Explaining, he said some people may turn around before speaking to anyone and others may not be recognised if they later return with the correct ID.

The Commission chairman said that, due to this, “we simply won’t know how many people will have been turned away”.

He added: “It appears that the government has designed a system which denies the prospect of sensible and co-ordinated information collection and makes it almost impossible to judge the true impact of the introduction of voter ID.” The Electoral Commission said it will carry out opinion polling to gain “evidence on the fullest impact of the ID requirement”.

Dogs at polling stations

Photographs of canines at polling stations have become an unlikely stable of UK elections, presumably for no other reason than because people love dogs.

But animal charity Blue Cross has issued some guidance for people who want to join in the craze, and it might disappoint dog owners.

Tying them up outside the polling station makes them a "tempting target for thieves", the charity says, so people should check locally whether their dog will be allowed inside.

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations trended on Twitter as voters used the opportunity to take their pets along with them to polling stations around the country.

Guidance from the electoral commission states that dogs - bar assistance dogs - are not usually allowed inside polling stations as they can disturb voters.

The Electoral Commission has issued guidance to officials suggesting people should not allow photos inside polling stations as accidentally including any of the above details in the background of a shot could lead to a jail sentence and a £5,000 fine.

Becky Thwaites, head of public affairs at Blue Cross said: “We love how dogs can get involved on polling day with #dogsatpollingstations.

"If you intend to take your dog with you to vote do check if your polling station allows dogs inside, which is much better than leaving them tied up outside and running the risk of dog theft.”