Charles and Camilla to be crowned in first coronation in 70 years

Play Brightcove video

The stage is set for Charles' day of destiny, as Charlie Frost reports

Charles and Camilla will be crowned as King and Queen in a matter of hours in the first coronation ceremony the nation has seen in more than 70 years.

The last time the country marked a monarch's coronation was in 1953, when the late Elizabeth II was crowned Queen.

Hundreds of thousands are expected in the capital to celebrate the coronation weekend, with events also planned across the country, as events unfold at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning.

The royal couple spent the night before their coronation dining together privately at Clarence House.

The pair stayed at their much-loved London base, rather than at monarchy HQ Buckingham Palace, as they prepared for the historic task ahead of them.

What time does the coronation start?

Doors to Westminster Abbey are set to open at 7.30am, with guests filing in over the next hour or so, and the King is expected to depart along the Mall after 9.40am.

ITV News maps out the Coronation day procession route

Play Brightcove video

A little more than an hour later, just before 11am, Charles will arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation, which should last nearly two hours.

Charles and Camilla will then travel back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, with their coronation procession stretching for a mile and featuring 4,000 ceremonial troops.

It will be the biggest movement of military personnel since Sir Winston Churchill's funeral.

They will then receive the Royal Salute before appearing from the balcony for the first time as King and Queen at around 2.30pm.

By then, the Mall is expected to be filed with crowds to witness their appearance and a RAF flypast.

Protesters may also set up at various points along the route, with police in Windsor warning they will have a “lower tolerance” for disruption amid criticism over potential plans to use facial recognition technology in London.

Where can you watch the celebrations on TV?

You can watch the King and Queen Consort crowned, plus rolling coverage of other coronation celebrations, on ITV and on our streaming platform, ITVX.

Viewers can also watch on almost 60 big screens in towns and cities across the UK. To find out where your local screening will be, check ITV News' full list.

Listen to our guide to the coronation in our latest What You Need Know podcast's episode