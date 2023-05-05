Play Brightcove video

Longstanding friend of the King, Queen Rania of Jordan, said the coronation will be 'the kind of occasion you'll be telling your children and grandchildren about'

King Charles "seems to be in high spirits" on the eve of his coronation, his longstanding friend Queen Rania of Jordan has said.

Queen Rania spoke to ITV News after she joined Charles at a Buckingham Palace reception on Friday.

"I think he's taking it all in his stride, he seems to be in very high spirits. He seems as I've always known him to be - he's someone who's compassionate, he's a very genuine person," she said.

Queen Rania, who was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, became royalty when she wed the Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1993. Jordan and the UK have close ties, with the two royal houses enjoying a warm relationship. King Charles III himself has been friends with successive generations of Jordanian rulers.

Asked what advice she'd give Camilla, from one Queen Consort to another, Rania answered: "There's no road map".

"There's no job description for the role. It's something you learn as you go along, but I think she's got a really strong track record of using her voice and her platform to support causes that she cares about," she continued.

Queen Rania had a great fondness for the Queen Elizabeth II, and paid tribute to her numerous times in the past. Following Elizabeth's death last year, the Jordanian monarch called her the "Queen of the world".

"She may be the Queen of England but I think symbolically she is the Queen to all of us."

