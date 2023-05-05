King, Prince and Princess of Wales meet people on the Mall on coronation eve

Play Brightcove video

The King, the Prince and Princess of Wales have greeted people on The Mall on the eve of the coronation.

Charles, William and Kate shook hands with well wishers ahead of the UK's first coronation in 70 years.

They made the surprise appearance to the delight of huge crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace, as people cheered, took selfies and sang God Save the King.

Charles went to one side of the Mall while William and Kate went to another.

'I hope you're not going to be squashed here for the rest of the night': The King briefly talks to ITV News' Romilly Weeks while greeting well-wishers

One woman told Charles “Love you Charlie” while others passed on their congratulations.

At one point, Kate appeared to join a fan in a video call before also speaking on another fan’s phone then handing it back.

Alison Cowburn, 62, was among the few to shake the King’s hand and said: “I said it was very nice to meet him and he said ‘have you been camping?’

“I said no we are just down for the day and he said ‘nothing so rash as that then’.”

The King laughed when asked by a man if he was “nervous for tomorrow” and was was heard joking to some children, “No school? You’ve done very well!”

William told one woman “I love your hair bow”, while Kate told another person that the occasion “is a great moment for celebration”.

The Princess of Wales joined in to greet well-wishers. Credit: PA

Just before, the King took part in a final coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, where a 2,300-strong coronation congregation - a 'slimmed down' service - and a television audience likely to be in the tens of millions, will watch him being crowned on Saturday.

But the coronation procession returning to the building following the ceremony will be vast - more than 5,000 troops are expected to parade past the crowds.

The King has a busy day with a series of diplomatic duties and has been joined by working royals at a special lunch for realm prime ministers and governors general at Buckingham Palace.

Celebrations have already been kicked off by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who on Thursday were captured hopping on the Tube in West London to get to a pub in Soho, where they spoke with staff at the venue about preparations for the weekend ahead.

