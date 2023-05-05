Local elections 2023: Votes are counted as Tories suffer losses in England

Play Brightcove video

A full picture of the local election results is expected to become clearer throughout Friday, as ITV News' Charlie Frost reports

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party were on course for heavy losses in his first electoral test as Labour and the Liberal Democrats both made gains in local elections across England.

The contests were the first to be fought under new rules requiring voters to carry photographic ID, and the elections watchdog said "regrettably" some people were turned away from polling stations as a result.

More than 8,000 council seats were up for election on Thursday across 230 local authorities, while mayors were being chosen in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

Around a quarter of the votes were counted overnight, with the rest counted during the day on Friday.

Key results declared so far:

Plymouth

Labour gained control of Plymouth, where the Tories had run a minority administration. The party needed five gains to take overall control of the council and managed to make six gains when all votes had been counted.

Worcester

Worcester has remained in no overall control, but the result shows the Conservatives - who were the largest party - faced a challenge from all sides. They lost a total of seven seats while the Greens gained four, the Liberal Democrats two and Labour one.

Brentwood

The Tories lost three councillors to give up overall control of Brentwood. The new council sees the Lib Dems and Tories tied on 17 seats, with two for Labour and one independent.

Tamworth

Labour made seven gains in Tamworth while the Tories lost five. The result was enough to deprive the Tories of full control of the council and although they remain the largest party with 14 seats, Labour is now close behind on ten while independents have six.

North West Leicestershire

Sir Keir Starmer's party gained ten seats here, enough to leave them the largest party but short of an overall majority. The Lib Dems gained a seat, while the Conservatives lost ten and the Greens lost one.

Hull

Labour's attempts to regain the council from the Liberal Democrats failed, with Sir Ed Davey's party tightening its grip on the authority. Sir Ed hailed the result along with others for the Lib Dems as part of a "groundbreaking night" for his party.

Senior Conservatives have sought to present the setbacks as a mid-term "blip", but with the prospect of a general election in 2024 there will be concerns that they have suffered losses in the north, south and the Midlands.

They have sought to manage expectations by pointing to forecasts which suggest they could lose more than 1,000 seats if things go badly.

The Tories will seek to portray any defeat below that scale as better than expected – although the loss of hundreds of councillors will not help morale within the Conservative ranks.

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer Mercer told the BBC the Plymouth result was "terrible" for the Conservative Party and was due to local factors.

This year's local elections were the first to require voters to carry photographic ID with them. Credit: PA

But he insisted that the prime minister was "the sort of strong leader this country needs at this time".

The council's decision to fell dozens of trees in the city centre contributed to the loss of Tory support.

Labour claimed that, based on the aggregate vote, the party would have won the Westminster constituencies of Hartlepool, Stevenage, Dudley South, Ipswich, West Bromwich East, Great Grimsby and Aldershot, which has been held by the Tories since its creation as a seat in 1918.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "I have knocked on countless doors in recent weeks and heard real anger and frustration from voters who are sick and tired of being taken for granted by this Conservative government."

The elections were branded a "dark day for British democracy" by campaigners opposed to the introduction of photo ID, who claimed thousands of people had been denied their right to vote.

An Electoral Commission spokesman said: "We already know from our research that the ID requirement posed a greater challenge for some groups in society, and that some people were regrettably unable to vote today as a result.

"It will be essential to understand the extent of this impact, and the reasons behind it, before a final view can be taken on how the policy has worked in practice and what can be learned for future elections."

