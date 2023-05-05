Starmer claims he's on course to become PM after local election wins

By Lewis Denison, ITV News Westminster Producer

Sir Keir Starmer has claimed he is on course to become Britain's next prime minister after Labour gains in England's local elections.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have toppled several Tory-run councils, while the Conservative's hemorrhaged seats in disastrous early results for Rishi Sunak's party.

Speaking to supporters in Medway, where Labour gained the council from the Tories, Sir Keir said: "Make no mistake, we are on course for a Labour majority at the next general election."

"You didn't just get it over the line, you blew the doors off," he told supporters to cheers.

"And we're having fantastic results across the country," Sir Keir added, citing victories in Plymouth, Stoke and Middlesbrough.

Just over a quarter of more than 8,000 council seats have been declared, but the party of government looks on course to reach over 1,000 losses - a predicted result the prime minister would have been dreading.

Labour has claimed that, based on the aggregate vote, the party would have won the parliamentary constituencies of Hartlepool, Stevenage, Dudley South, Ipswich, West Bromwich East, Great Grimsby and Aldershot.

But Mr Sunak did not agree that the results showed a huge swing toward Labour.

Speaking to broadcasters on Friday, Mr Sunak defended the early election results, insisting he was not "detecting any massive ground swell of movement towards the Labour Party".

"Well if you look at the result we've only had a quarter of the results in, so it's hard to draw firm conclusions," he said.

"We're actually making progress in key election battlegrounds, like Peterborough, like Sandwell, like Bassetlaw for example."

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston also said the results did not yet present a clear path to Number 10 for Labour.

He's wrote that "results so far are inconclusive about whether Labour and Sir Keir Starmer can realistically hope and plan for a very substantial majority at the next general election".

'I’m not detecting any massive ground swell of movement towards the Labour Party or excitement for their agenda'

Play Brightcove video

Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice also said it is too soon to judge whether local election results will mean a general election win.

The political academic told the PA news agency: "Labour are going to have their biggest lead over the Conservatives in terms of votes than at any point since 2010 but it's going to be as much to do with the Conservatives being down as much as it is Labour being up.

"If you want to be able to say this is clear evidence that we as a party have made progress, well as of 10.45am the jury is still out."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed said his party were "exceeding all expectations" at the election and had "delivered a hammer blow" to the Tories.

He added: "My message to my party is: 'A great night for us, but let's go back and work even harder so we can beat the Conservatives at the next general election'."

A Lib Dem spokesman said it is a "massive blow to Rishi Sunak" and "Conservative MPs across the blue wall will be looking over their shoulder at the Lib Dems this morning".

But before success was clear, many Liberal Democrats were complaining about people being turned away at polling booths over new rules on voter ID.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran tweeted her concern about "significant numbers" being rejected after learning about people without ID being unable to vote in her Oxford West and Abingdon constituency.

The contests were the first to be fought under new rules requiring voters to carry photographic ID, and the elections watchdog said some people were turned away from polling stations.

An Electoral Commission spokesman said: "We already know from our research that the ID requirement posed a greater challenge for some groups in society, and that some people were regrettably unable to vote today as a result.

"It will be essential to understand the extent of this impact, and the reasons behind it, before a final view can be taken on how the policy has worked in practice and what can be learned for future elections."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...