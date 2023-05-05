The King and Queen Consort will then be crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a service beginning at 11am.

The coronation service is conducted by The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

The ceremony will include music selected by the King himself, with 12 newly commissioned pieces, including one by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Here are the full details of what to expect during the historic ceremony.

Procession into Westminster Abbey

The King and Queen Consort’s procession will set off from Buckingham Palace at 10.20am and arrive at Westminster Abbey at 10.53am.

The service will begin at 11am and last for two hours, with the key moment coming at midday when the King is crowned.

Union flags hang outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall, London. Credit: PA

King and Queen enter Westminster Abbey

Charles and Camilla will enter the Abbey to the sound of Hubert Parry’s great anthem ‘I Was Glad’. A song that was composed for the coronation of Edward VII in 1902.

Greeting the King

Their Majesty’s move through the body of the Church to the Chairs of Estate in the Theatre of Coronation . The Regalia, Bible, Paten, and Chalice are placed upon the Altar.

A young Chapel Royal chorister will greet the King, followed by a moment of silent prayer, and the coronation greeting and introduction by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The choir sings Kyrie eleison

The choir will sing the first of the King’s 12 coronation commissions, Paul Mealor’s ‘Kyrie Eleison’.

This will be the first Welsh language performance at a coronation, and the ‘Kyrie’ will be sung by bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel CBE, and the Choir of Westminster Abbey.

The Recognition and Presentation of the Bible

The King moves to stand west of the Coronation Chair and turns to face east.

Archbishop Justin Welby says: "I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King. Wherefore all you who are come this day to do your homage and service, are you willing to do the same?"

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, will proclaim King Charles the 'undoubted King' during the recognition. Credit: PA

The congregation responds: "God save King Charles." A fanfare is sounded and the King turns to face south.

The Right Honourable Lady Elish Angiolini LT DBE KC says : "I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King. Wherefore all you who are come this day to do your homage and service, are you willing to do the same?

All respond : "God save King Charles." A fanfare is sounded. The King turns to face west.

Christopher Finney GC says : "I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King. Wherefore all you who are come this day to do your homage and service, are you willing to do the same?"

All respond : "God save King Charles." A fanfare is sounded. The King turns to face north.

King Charles III will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

The Right Honourable The Baroness Amos LG CH says : "I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King. Wherefore all you who are come this day to do your homage and service, are you willing to do the same? "

All respond: "God save King Charles." A fanfare is sounded as The King returns to the Chair of Estate and sits.

After the Recognition, The Right Reverend Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, receives the Bible from the Dean of Westminster and presents it to The King.

He says: "Sir, to keep you ever mindful of the law and the Gospel of God as the Rule for the whole life and government of Christian Princes, receive this Book, the most valuable thing that this world affords.

" Here is Wisdom; this is the royal Law; these are the lively Oracles of God."

The Oaths

The Moderator receives the Bible and places it before The King.

The Archbishop says : "Your Majesty, the Church established by law, whose settlement you will swear to maintain, is committed to the true profession of the Gospel, and, in so doing, will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely.

"The Coronation Oath has stood for centuries and is enshrined in law. Sir, are you willing to take the Oath?"

The King replies : "I am willing." He places his hand on the Bible, and the Archbishop administers the Oath .

He says: "Will you solemnly promise and swear to govern the Peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Realms of your Possession and other Territories to any of them belonging or pertaining, according to their respective laws and customs?"

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Credit: PA

The King replies : "I solemnly promise so to do."

The Archbishop says : "Will you to your power cause Law and Justice, in Mercy, to be executed in all your judgements?

The King replies : "I will." He kneels at the Chair of Estate.

The Archbishop says : "Will you to the utmost of your power maintain the Laws of God and the true profession of the Gospel?

"Will you to the utmost of your power maintain in the United Kingdom the Protestant Reformed Religion established by law?

"Will you maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine, worship, discipline, and government thereof, as by law established in England?

"And will you preserve unto the Bishops and Clergy of England, and to the Churches there committed to their charge, all such rights and privileges as by law do or shall appertain to them or any of them? "

The King replies : "All this I promise to do. So help me God."

The Archbishop says : "Your Majesty, are you willing to make, subscribe, and declare to the statutory Accession Declaration Oath?"

The King replies : "I am willing. I Charles do solemnly and sincerely in the presence of God profess, testify, and declare that I am a faithful Protestant, and that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the Throne, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers according to law."

During the signing of the Oath, a short anthem – William Byrd’s ‘Prevent Us, O Lord’, written in the 16th century for the Book of Common Prayer – will be sung.

The King’s Prayer

The King will then offer a Prayer. This is possibly the first time in our history that such a personal prayer has been voiced so publicly by the Sovereign, according the Church of England.

The King kneels before the Altar, and says : "God of compassion and mercy whose Son was sent not to be served but to serve, give grace that I may find in thy service perfect freedom and in that freedom knowledge of thy truth.

"Grant that I may be a blessing to all thy children, of every faith and belief, that together we may discover the ways of gentleness and be led into the paths of peace; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."

The King returns to the Chair of Estate and sits. The choir sings Gloria in excelsis.

Byrd Anthem

Byrd’s ‘Mass for Four Voices’ will follow. The Archbishop says: "Let us Pray".

The Collect and The Epistle

The Collect, a prayer voiced by the Archbishop, will precede the Epistle, read by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Debbie Wiseman’s Sung Alleluia

The second of the 12 commissions, a setting of Psalm 47 beginning ‘Alleluia, Alleluia!’ written by composer Debbie Wiseman, will be heard next.

The Gospel

The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally DBE, Dean of His Majesty’s Chapels Royal, reads the Gospel.

This will be followed by a second iteration of Debbie Wiseman’s commission, also from Psalm 47.

The Anointing

Their Majesties kneel at the Chairs of Estate. The congregation kneels or remains seated.

The Archbishop will deliver the sermon, followed by a performance of the Christian hymn ‘Veni Creator Spiritus ‘(Come Creator Spirit) in a new arrangement incorporating the traditional languages of the four nations of the United Kingdom.

The anointing screen which will be used for the King Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

At this moment, the Archbishop will formally receive the Coronation Oil.

The King is divested of the Robe of State, and moves to sit in the Coronation Chair.

The Anointing Screen is held around the Coronation Chair by Guardsmen of the Household Division.

The choir will then sing the anthem, Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest'.

As the anthem is sung, the Archbishop will anoint The King in the form of a cross on the palm of both hands, saying: "Be your hands anointed with holy oil. "

On the breast, saying : "Be your breast anointed with holy oil."

And on the crown of the head, saying: "Be your head anointed with holy oil, as kings, priests, and prophets were anointed.

The Ampulla and Coronation Spoon used for the anointing of a monarch, last used at the Queen's Coronation in 1953. Credit: Matt Dunham/ PA

"And as Solomon was anointed king by Zadok the priest and Nathan the prophet, so may you be anointed, blessed, and consecrated King over the peoples, whom the Lord your God has given you to rule and govern; in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen."

The Anointing Screen is removed and the King kneels before the Altar.

The Archbishop says : "Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who by his Father was anointed with the oil of gladness above his fellows, by his holy anointing pour down upon your head and heart the blessing of the Holy Spirit, and prosper the works of your hands: that by the assistance of his heavenly grace you may govern and preserve the peoples committed to your charge in wealth, peace, and godliness; and after a long and glorious course of ruling a temporal kingdom wisely, justly, and religiously, you may at last be made partaker of an eternal kingdom; through the same Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."

The Presentation of the Regalia

Then will follow the presentation of regalia and the spurs, as the sovereign is invested with symbols of royalty.

The King rises and is vested with the Colobium Sidonis, Supertunica, and Girdle.

The King sits in the Coronation Chair. The Spurs are brought from the Altar by the Lord Great Chamberlain.

The King touches them, and the Archbishop says: "Receive these spurs, symbols of military honour and chivalry, that you may be a brave advocate for those in need."

During the exchange of swords, there will be a Greek setting of Psalm 71 performed by the Greek Choir, in honour of the King’s father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was born a Prince of Greece.

The King will put on layer upon layer of glittering coronation vestments in the middle of Westminster Abbey’s coronation theatre. Credit: PA

The Crowning

The Archbishop takes St Edward’s Crown into his hands and says : "King of kings and Lord of lords, bless, we beseech thee, this Crown, and so sanctify thy servant Charles upon whose head this day thou dost place it for a sign of royal majesty, that he may be crowned with thy gracious favour and filled with abundant grace and all princely virtues; through him who liveth and reigneth supreme over all things, one God, world without end. Amen."

As King Charles III is crowned, and the Archbishop will lead the congregation in declaring ‘God Save the King!’.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the St Edward's Crown, at the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey Credit: PA

The Fanfare

After the crowning, Strauss’ famous Fanfare for the Vienna Philharmonic will be heard.

The bells of Westminster Abbey will ring for two minutes, and several gun salutes will follow.

A Gun Salute is fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery stationed at Horse Guards Parade.

This is accompanied by Gun Salutes at His Majesty’s Fortress the Tower of London fired by the Honourable Artillery Company, and at all Saluting Stations throughout the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, and Ships at Sea.

The Archbishop and other faith leaders will then deliver the blessing.

Music by Thomas Weelkes, a setting of verses from Psalm 61, beginning ‘O Lord, grant the king a long life’, then plays.

Enthroning The King and homage

The King is enthroned, escorted by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, and Bishops Assistant, surrounded by Great Officers of State.

The Archbishop says: "Stand firm, and hold fast from henceforth this seat of royal dignity, which is yours by the authority of Almighty God.

"May that same God, whose throne endures forever, establish your throne in righteousness, that it may stand fast for evermore."

The Coronation Chair is seen inside Westminster Abbey in London. Credit: PA

The Archbishop kneels before The King and says : "I, Justin, Archbishop of Canterbury, will be faithful and true, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, our Sovereign Lord, Defender of the Faith; and unto your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God. "

The Prince of Wales then kneels before The King and says: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

Homage of the people

The service will include the first Homage of the People – a modern addition to the ancient ceremony that will see people across the UK and overseas realms invited to swear an oath of allegiance to Charles.

The Archbishop says: "I call upon all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all."

All respond: "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God."

A fanfare is sounded after which the Archbishop says : "God save The King."

The congregation responds : "God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May The King live for ever."

All sit. The choir, with Roderick Williams OBE, sings : "Be strong, and show thy worth, keep the commandments of the Lord thy God, and walk in his ways."

The Coronation of The Queen

The Archbishop of Canterbury anoints The Queen and says : "Be your head anointed with holy oil.

"Almighty God, the fountain of all goodness; hear our prayer this day for thy servant Camilla, whom in thy name, and with all devotion, we consecrate our Queen; make her strong in faith and love, defend her on every side, and guide her in truth and peace; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."

The Queen’s Ring is brought from the Altar by the Keeper of the Jewel House. The Queen touches the Ring.

The Archbishop says: "Receive this ring, a symbol of royal dignity and a sign of the covenant sworn this day. "

The Crown is then brought from the Altar.

The Queen is crowned by the Archbishop, who says: "May thy servant Camilla, who wears this crown, be filled by thine abundant grace and with all princely virtues; reign in her heart, O King of love, that, being certain of thy protection, she may be crowned with thy gracious favour; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."

The Sceptre and The Rod are brought from the Altar by The Right Reverend and Right Honourable the Lord Chartres GCVO and The Right Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin CD MBE, Bishop of Dover.

The Queen touches them in turn. The Archbishop says : "Receive the Royal Sceptre. Receive the Rod of equity and mercy.

"May the Spirit guide you in wisdom and grace, that, by your service and ministry, justice and mercy may be seen in all the earth."

The Queen is enthroned, escorted by the Archbishops and Bishops Assistant.

Upholsterer Alex Burnett works on one of the throne chairs which will be used for the coronation of the King and Queen. Credit: PA

Andrew Lloyd Webber Coronation Anthem

The choir will sing Andrew Lloyd Webber’s coronation anthem, ‘Make a Joyful Noise’ as the King and Queen are united in their joint vocation.

This setting of verses from Psalm 98 was commissioned for the service.

Offertory Hymn

All stand to sing the Hymn from Henry Purcell and the final section of his anthem ‘O God thou art my God’.

The words to the offertory hymn, ‘Christ is made the sure foundation’, are well over one thousand years old but were translated in the 19th century by John Mason Neale, a Church of England priest.

Prayers

The King offers bread and wine which are placed upon the Altar.

The Archbishop will recite a prayer over the bread and wine, followed by the Eucharistic Prayer, and a new ‘Sanctus’ by British composer Roxanna Panufnik, one of the King’s 12 commissions for the coronation.

The Eucharistic Prayer will then continue, followed by The Lord’s Prayer, and a new ‘Agnus Dei’ set by British-American composer Tarik O’Regan, another of the 12 commissions.

Their Majesties move through the Chapel of St Edward to the Chairs of Estate.

The Coronation will see the King crowned. Credit: PA

The national anthem

A fanfare sounds and all stand to sing ‘God Save the King’, which has been the national anthem for over 250 years.

Outward Procession

Elgar’s Pomp & Circumstance March No. 4, arranged by Iain Farrington, and Parry’s March from The Birds arranged by John Rutter, will play during the King’s outward procession.

The King receives greetings

The King will receive a greeting from leaders and representatives of several faith communities: Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, and Buddhist.

The faith leaders will say: "Your Majesty, as neighbours in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service.

"We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good."

The King will receive a greeting from leaders and representatives of several faith communities. Credit: PA

At the end of the entire service, the King will take off the priestly robes and change into George VI’s purple Robe of Estate for his departure from the Abbey.

The Abbey bells will ring.

The newly crowned King and Queen will embark on their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

