The royal family will be hoping for a flawless execution of the necessary customs required of a monarch's coronation on Saturday.

All eyes will be on the carefully curated service in which Charles and Camilla will formally become the King and Queen.

And hundreds of people have a part to play - including Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt.

What exactly is required of her?

As part of an ancient custom during the coronation, one hundred newly-minted 50p pieces bearing an effigy of the crowned King will be exchanged for a glittering Jewelled Sword of Offering.

Ms Mordaunt will carry out the task, redeeming the sword for the bag of silver-coloured coins, worth £50 in total, at the altar in Westminster Abbey.

She will become the first woman in history to present the intricate, tapered, priceless sword, which was made for George IV’s extravagant 1821 coronation, to a monarch.

The sword will be blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury before Ms Mordaunt will carry it to the King and place it in his right hand.

It will be clipped to the golden coronation sword belt also known as the girdle around his waist.

Ms Mordaunt at the Accession Council following the Queen's death. Credit: PA

Then it will be unclipped, with the King stepping forward to offer it to the Dean of Westminster who will place it on the altar.

Ms Mordaunt will receive the sword after exchanging it for the redemption money which she must place on an alms dish held by the Dean.

She must then draw the sword and carry it in its “naked” form – without its scabbard – before the monarch for the rest of the service.

Why Penny Mordaunt?

As the Lord President of the Privy Council and Leader of the House Commons, Ms Mordaunt's involvement extends beyond coronations.

She also oversaw the Accession Council following the Queen's death in September 2022.

What is the history behind the exchange?

The custom - modernised in decimalised currency introduced since the last coronation 70 years ago – forms a traditional part of the ceremony, when a peer used to offer the price of 100 silver shillings in return.

The commemorative coins, made of cupro-nickel, were released by the Royal Mint last month to mark the coronation.

The King and Queen Consort will be coronated on Saturday. Credit: PA

They depict Charles wearing a Tudor crown, and, on the reverse, feature a drawing of Westminster Abbey by the Royal Mint’s resident designer, Natasha Jenkins, above the King’s cypher and crown.

The small velvet bag was used at the coronation of Charles’s grandfather, George VI, in 1937 for the same purpose.

The sword, which has a hilt encrusted with diamonds, rubies and emeralds and a scabbard decorated with jewelled roses, thistles and shamrocks, symbolises royal power and the monarch accepting his duty and knightly virtues.

Listen to the latest episode of the Royal Rota podcast