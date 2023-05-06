Coronation flypast passes over Buckingham Palace despite weather

A Royal Air Force (RAF) flypast passed over The Mall and Buckingham Palace despite the weather - with the newly-crowned King and Queen, Charles and Camilla, watching on from the balcony.

RAF Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston had said it was “50/50” as to whether the would take place, warning low cloud and rain would make it “impossible” for pilots to navigate.

It was going to consist of more than 60 aircraft, but the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it will be a reduced team flying overhead.

The MoD said: "Due to unsuitable weather conditions, the Coronation flypast will now be formed of helicopters and the Royal Air Force aerobatic team The Red Arrows.

The Flypast lasted for two minutes and 30 seconds and was watched by Charles, Camilla and members of the royal family.

The Red Arrow planes taking off from, headed for London

“The weather isn’t looking brilliant, but there’s nothing we can do about it," Sir Michael had said earlier this week.

“We have to be safe, we have to make sure that we aren’t taking any unnecessary risks.

“We’ll make a weather call one or two hours before the actual moment, but if there’s rain and low cloud then it will be almost impossible to get it through.

“It’s 50/50 at the moment, but we have lots of options, the decision will be made, at this stage we’re hoping for the best.”

Crowds wearing rain ponchos in the grandstand opposite Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

The legendary team was due to fly as far as Dorset, having travelled from the East of England and across the capital.

But a Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council spokesperson confirmed to ITV Meridian that the weather had cut short the trip to the south coast.

The team was due to fly over Reading, Hook and near Winchester before finishing at Bournemouth Airport.

