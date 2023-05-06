The former presenter of children's TV shows including Play School had a starring role at Saturday's coronation.

Floella Benjamin carried the King's sceptre, traditionally known as the Rod Of Equity and Mercy, which represents his spiritual role during the ceremony.

Baroness Benjamin seen arriving at Westminster Abbey earlier. Credit: PA

Prior to the coronation, she said: “I feel honoured and privileged to be part of the historic coronation ceremony.

“To be selected to carry the Sovereign’s Sceptre With Dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it’s everything I stand for and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced.”

Who is Floella Benjamin?

She was born in 1949 in Trinidad and Torbago, before immigrating to the UK with her parents.

After appearing on the West End, she became the star of TV shows including Play School, Play Away, and Jamboree. She's also written multiple books, including a memoir about her childhood.

As chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee, she was responsible for advising the government on how best to memorialise the Windrush generation - later unveiling a permanent monument with the Prince and Princess of Wales at London's Waterloo station.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Baroness Floella Benjamin attend the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument. Credit: PA

She was made an OBE in 2001 and became a member of the House of Lords in 2010, where she sits as a Liberal Democrat life peer.

Baroness Benjamin was joined by Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, the UK's first nurse specialising in sickle-cell treatment, who carried the orb.

Royal Navy petty officer Amy Taylor also became the first woman in history to present the new monarch with the Sword of Offering.

