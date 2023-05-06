'This is a dystopian nightmare:' Protesters arrested ahead of coronation

Republican and Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested ahead of the King’s coronation.

Just Stop Oil said approximately 13 demonstrators had been arrested on The Mall ahead of the coronation, and five more were arrested at Downing Street.

A spokeswoman said the group’s plan was “only to display T-shirts and flags”, adding: “This is a dystopian nightmare.”Earlier, footage on social media appeared to show Graham Smith, chief executive of the anti-monarchy group Republic, being apprehended by police in St Martin’s Lane, Westminster.

The anti-monarchy campaign group confirmed Mr Smith and five other members of its group have been arrested.

Republic demonstrators could be seen wearing yellow “Not My King” T-shirts and carrying placards as they protested at Trafalgar Square ahead of the coronation.

In pictures shared across social media, police could be seen loading confiscated yellow placards into the back of a police van.

The Met Police confirmed several people had been arrested on suspicion of offences including breaching the peace and conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

In one video, an officer says: “I’m not going to get into a conversation about that – they are under arrest, end of.”

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police announced they would have an “extremely low threshold” for protests during the coronation celebrations, and that demonstrators could expect “swift action”.

Following Saturday morning's arrests, the force said in a statement on Twitter: “A significant police operation is under way in central London. We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace.

“The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace. Earlier today we arrested four people in the area of St Martin’s Lane.

"They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance. We seized lock-on devices.

“A further three people were arrested in the area of Wellington Arch. They were held on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage."

After the apparent arrests, Republic activist Luke Whiting, 26, said: “Six Republic members have been arrested including the CEO as the demonstration was starting at the edge of Trafalgar Square.

“It is unclear why, potentially it is because one of them was carrying a megaphone.

“It is unclear exactly whether the police are using these new powers and whether they are misusing them to stop protest happening.”

Protesters wore yellow and carried anti-monarchy placards at Trafalgar Square ahead of the coronation ceremony. Credit: PA

Boos and opposing chants

At around 8.30am there were chants of “Not my king” from a group of anti-monarchists standing at the edge of Trafalgar Square.

They were met by boos and opposing chants of “God save the King”.

Supporters of campaign group Republic stood in the middle of the crowd waiting for Charles and Camilla’s procession.

Chants of “you’re not singing over there” began on the right-hand side of The Mall, while a Mexican wave has also started halfway down the road.

Meanwhile, Charles-themed £1 million notes are being handed out to the crowd.

For full updates on the coronation throughout the day, click here

Many of the campaigners are dressed in yellow waving placards with slogans including “king parasite” and “abolish the monarchy”.

They are shoulder to shoulder with royal supporters bedecked in Union flags, with one waving a banner carrying a photo of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The policing operation is set to see 11,500 police officers on duty on Saturday.

Listen to our royal podcast, the Royal Rota...