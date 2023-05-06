How the King's coronation oath changed in historic break with tradition

King Charles III's coronation oath has been changed to embrace all faiths in an historic break with tradition.It follows decades of speculation that Charles would make changes to the oath to reflect the diversity of faith in modern Britain.

The monarch, who has a well-documented interest in theology and the world's faiths, chose to prominently include an array of religious leaders in the sacred ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, had said the service will be "deeply Christian" but also "representative of the people of this land."

Today, for the first time, a preface was added to the coronation oath in which the Archbishop said the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely”.

The Coronation Oath Act of 1688 requires the King to declare during his crowning ceremony that he will maintain the established Anglican Protestant Church, rule according to laws agreed in Parliament, and cause law, justice and mercy to be executed in his judgment.

Each part of the oath was framed as a question to King Charles, and he placed his hand on the Bible as he replied.

A specially-commissioned red leather-bound Bible was presented to the King, upon which he swore oaths to govern the people with justice and mercy, and to uphold the churches established by law in the United Kingdom.

The formal Presentation of the Bible to the sovereign dates back to the joint Coronation of William III and Mary II in 1689.

Coronation oaths change slightly with every monarch, and it was widely speculated Charles' interest in other faiths - and in modernising the Crown - would be reflected in his oath.Charles, devout Protestant, is said to have become interested in other religions and in philosophy around the 1970s.In a 1994 documentary, Charles said he wished to be seen as a "defender of faith" when he took the throne, rather than a monarch's traditional title of Defender of the Faith, which attracted controversy at the time.

A decade later, he affirmed he would retain the traditional title, but added that he views ensuring other people's faiths can also be practised as the Church of England's duty.Official statistics capture a changing Britain, which has grown less Christian in recent decades - and less religious overall. Growing numbers of people identify as belonging to other faith communities.

Shortly after his accession, Charles declared that his duties as sovereign would include "the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for faith itself and its practice through the religions, cultures, traditions, and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals."

Britain's chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, was among faith leaders invited to attend the King's coronation, and wrote of "how times have changed," as he documented the history of Judaism's evolving relationsip with the monarchy.

The Chief Rabbi, who walked to the service in accordance with the customs of the Jewish Holy Day of Shabbat, will take part in a group blessing of the King alongside leaders and representatives from Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist communities.

During Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey, The King also became the first monarch to pray publicly at a coronation.

He prayed for grace to be ‘a blessing to all… of every faith and belief’, and to serve after the pattern of Christ.

A special personal prayer was written for the King to reflect the “loving service” theme of the service, and the words were inspired in part by the popular hymn I Vow To Thee My Country.

