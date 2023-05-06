In pictures: The coronation of King Charles III

Final preparations have begun, guests are taking their seats and crowds have been gathering since the early morning ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

The last time the country marked a monarch's coronation was more than 70 years ago in 1953, when the late Elizabeth II was crowned Queen.

There are 2,200 guests invited to sit inside Westminster Abbey to witness the historic moment, and Charles will be the 40th monarch to be crowned there.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to line the streets of central London hoping to watch the procession from the Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Here, ITV News has collected some of the best pictures of the big day.

The first glimpse of the King on the day of his coronation. Credit: PA

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle arriving ahead of the coronation. Credit: PA

First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden at the coronation. Credit: PA

The crowd began gathering at Parliament Square as soon as the sun rose in anticipation of getting a glimpse of King Charles. Credit: PA

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arriving at the coronation. Credit: PA

Dame Emma Thompson and his husband Greg Wise arriving ahead of the coronation. Credit: PA

Lionel Richie is one of many celebrities who have been invited to the coronation. Credit: PA

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, have been invited to the coronation. Credit: PA

Fresh off the heels of their local election victories Ed Davey and Sir Keir Starmer talk to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber at the coronation. Credit: PA

Coldstream Guards marching before the beginning of the ceremony. Credit: PA

Anti-monarchy protesters demonstrate in London ahead of the coronation. Credit: PA

Listen to our guide to the coronation in our latest What You Need Know podcast's episode