In pictures: The coronation of King Charles III

Final preparations have begun, guests are taking their seats and crowds have been gathering since the early morning ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.
The last time the country marked a monarch's coronation was more than 70 years ago in 1953, when the late Elizabeth II was crowned Queen.
There are 2,200 guests invited to sit inside Westminster Abbey to witness the historic moment, and Charles will be the 40th monarch to be crowned there.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to line the streets of central London hoping to watch the procession from the Abbey to Buckingham Palace.
