Late change to wording of 'Homage of the People' in coronation service

A controversial call for millions watching the coronation to swear allegiance to the King has been changed.

The Homage of the People, originally planned to "call upon" the public to "pay true allegiance”, will instead "invite" private reflection.

Before the change, the order of service was expected to read: "All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together:

"All: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God."

Now, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will say: “I now invite those who wish to offer their support to do so, with a moment of private reflection, by joining in saying ‘God save King Charles’ at the end, or for those with the words before them, to recite them in full.”

Earlier this week, Mr Welby had defended the plans for the public pledge, insisting it is “entirely up to them” if people do not want to participate.

In an interview with ITV News' Julie Etchingham, Mr Welby was asked if it had been his idea for the public to pledge allegiance to the King.

"The whole service was put together by a lot of people. I can't honestly remember where that came from," he said.

Mr Welby, who will play a key role in the event on Saturday, responded to criticism of the pledge, which some have described as "Orwellian" and "tone-deaf".

"This isn't a command," he said.

"It's to say anyone who would like to join in and feel a part of this, is welcome to do so. And if people don't want to do so, that's entirely up to them."

