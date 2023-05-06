By Talia Shadwell, ITV News content producer

In an historic day in which the Crown Jewels and other sacred regalia made a rare public outing, no one expected Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt and her sword would nearly steal the show.

A dress code was in place for the King's coronation: Women were asked to wear day dresses, with many choosing optional hats and fascinators.Men were asked to wear morning coats, lounge suits and uniforms.

But some outfits still managed to stand out in a day in which ostentatious pageantry was hardly in short supply.

Penny Mordaunt's sword

She may have missed out on becoming Britain's Prime Minister, but Penny Mordaunt still managed to find herself in centre-stage after all.Comedian Caitlin Moran compared the Conservative MP's unexpectedly scene-stealing moment in the spotlight to Pippa Middleton's rear's turn at William and Kate's wedding.

Ms Mordaunt, Lord President of the Privy Council, made history as the first woman to carry the Sword of State into Westminster Abbey.

The honour required Ms Mordaunt to carry the large golden weapon as she walked through the abbey, before being presented with a second, smaller sword – the Jewelled Sword of Offering – which she presented to the King as part of the service, becoming the first woman to do so.

“What a shift from Penny Mordaunt,” tweeted television presenter Dan Walker. “Finally she gets to put the sword down. Get her in the Olympics.”

Another Twitter user posted: “Penny Mordaunt has now been holding that sword longer than Liz Truss was Prime Minister.”

Katy Perry's fascinator

As would be expected, the best of British fashion was on show.

Katy Perry, who will perform at Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, wore a bespoke lilac skirt suit by Vivienne Westwood, paired with an enormous fascinator.

The outfit was made from leatherette taken from the brand’s fabric archives and featured a purple silk flower corsage.

Perry paired the suit with matching opera gloves, a granny frame purse (retailing at £170) and Westwood’s signature pearl and diamond choker.

One of British fashion’s most influential figures, Dame Vivienne died last December, aged 81.

She was known for her love of corsetry, which is reflected in Perry’s outfit, and was a vocal supporter of the King.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte coordinated their coronation regalia. Credit: PA

Kate and her 'mini-me'

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte coordinated their coronation regalia in matching Alexander McQueen and glittering regal tiaras.

Kate wore a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress.Her silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece was by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

The princess’ earrings were a tribute to William’s late mother. The pearl and diamond pieces belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales wore matching Alexander McQueen. Credit: PA

She also wore Queen Elizabeth II’s George VI Festoon Necklace, which the late King commissioned for his daughter in 1950.

Charlotte was a mini version of her mother, wearing a striking similar silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece by the same milliner.

She also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe, with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – with the emblems representing the Kingdom's four nations, also featuring on her mother’s dress.

Pretty Yende is sunshine on a rainy coronation

It was a very British coronation. Umbrellas and ponchos were the fashion must-haves of the day for royal fans who crowded into a drizzly London to watch the spectacle.

So Pretty Yende's bright yellow gown provided a burst of sunshine on a grey May day in the capital.

The South African soprano's statement outfit turned fashion heads when she appeared at Westminster Abbey for the coronation, wearing the vivid gown by French fashion house Stephane Rolland.

With statement shoulders and long sleeves, the dress was set off by a yellow and white diamond necklace and matching earrings from Graff, featuring more than 138 carats.

Dame Emma Thompson in Kate's favourite

Dame Emma Thompson Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Celebrated British actress Emma Thompson wore a red patterned coat emblazoned with roses, a nod to the national symbol of England.

The coat was by London-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

The Princess of Wales often chooses Wickstead’s classic designs for engagements – last year one of her sartorial highlights was a pale yellow dress worn to the service of thanksgiving for the platinum jubilee celebrations.

Dame Emma teamed the coat with a simple black knee-length dress.

Alexandra Wood, Savile Row’s first female tailor, said the look was “modest yet stylishly understated”.

Katy Perry arrives at Westminster Abbey with Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who picked his suit from Savile Row.

Edward Enninful champions Savile Row

Katy Perry arrived with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who wore a bespoke single-breasted morning suit by head cutter and creative director Campbell Carey from Savile Row tailoring house Huntsman.

King Charles is a long-time fan of the craftsmanship of Savile Row's famed tailors, who helped make the red and gold military uniforms for coronation day.

Lionel Richie Credit: Gareth Cattermole/PA

Lionel Richie in £18,500 cufflinks

Wearing a traditional morning suit with a dove grey tie, Hello singer Lionel Richie brought glamour with accessories from British brand Garrard, which was established in London in 1735.

His fanfare symphony diamond and mother-of-pearl cufflinks retail at £18,500.

He teamed them with the white rose high jewellery diamond brooch from the brand’s high jewellery collection – price upon request.

Lionel Richie's £18,500 mother-of-pearl cufflinks. Credit: PA

Garrard has a longstanding relationship with the royal family – the brand made the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s engagement ring, which is now worn by the Princess of Wales.

The jeweller has also been responsible for other important royal pieces, including Queen Victoria’s Small Diamond Crown and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, worn by the late Queen in her accession photographs.

Nick Cave attends the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. Credit: AP

The Prince of Darkness

Nick Cave fans twitched eyebrows when the singer announced he had accepted an invitation to attend the King's coronation.

The musician admitted he was not a "monarchist or a royalist" but insisted he could never be "so damn grouchy" as to decline an invitation to "what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the UK of our age".The Australian artist explained in a blog post he liked the eccentricity of British royal ceremonies, writing: "I'm just drawn to that kind of thing - the bizarre, the uncanny, the stupefyingly spectacular, the awe-inspiring."If some might have thought his attendance out of character, his outfit certainly wasn't.

The Bad Seeds musician, whose wife Susie Cave is the designer behind The Vampire's Wife, whose dresses have become a red carpet celebrity requisite, glowered in his signature black.

First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden. Credit: PA

An All-American Jill Biden

First Lady of the United States Dr Jill Biden attended without husband President Joe Biden, who said he could not attend the coronation due to prior engagements.

Instead, Dr Biden and granddaughter, Finnegan Biden turned out in their all-American monochromatic best.

Dr Biden was wearing heritage American brand Ralph Lauren, in a cornflower blue suit with matching gloves and a delicate ribbon in her hair.

Ms Biden wore a pale yellow caped dress from New York-based brand Markarian with a floral headpiece.

“These are super chic and representative of Ukraine colours, which is clever,” Ms Wood said.

Absolutely Fabulous star Dame Joanna Lumley pays tribute to the late Mary Quant's signature style. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Dame Joanna Lumley's nod to the late Mary Quant

Dame Joanna Lumley wore a nautical-style navy blue coat dress with white lapels, gloves and a hat.

The mod-style shift coat could be seen as a nod to the late British fashion design icon Mary Quant’s signature sixties style.

Quant, who was known for her pioneering mod fashions and championing of the miniskirt, died earlier this year.

