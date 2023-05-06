Prince Louis steals show at coronation - before making discreet exit

Play Brightcove video

Prince Louis waves to crowds outside Westminster Abbey

Prince Louis was in good spirits at Saturday's coronation, waving to crowds from a car as he arrived at Westminster Abbey.

The five-year-old, the third child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, was seen arriving in a car alongside his sister, Princess Charlotte.

He waved to crowds outside the abbey as he arrived, and walked into the abbey with his parents.

Prince Louis spotted yawning before the start of the ceremony. Credit: PA

After finding their seats, Prince Louis was, at one point, seen yawning, as well as speaking to his mother and sister and staring up at the ceiling.

He was also seen staring at the ceiling in the abbey. Credit: PA

Prince Louis wore a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

Prince Louis held his sister's hand as they entered the abbey. Credit: AP

Meanwhile Princess Charlotte wore an Alexander McQueen dress – in ivory silk crepe, with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs. Those emblems also featured on her mother’s dress.

Prince George, now second in line to the throne, had a role in the ceremony, acting as a page for his grandfather.

Prince George acted as a page during the coronation. Credit: AP

Louis left for some of the service, which lasted for around two hours, and wasn't at the funeral of his great-grandmother Elizabeth II’s in September.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship said that Louis would "retire" during the service ahead of it beginning.

Prince Louis seen shouting from coach

After leaving the abbey, and rejoining his family inside a coach, Louis was seen shouting at crowds as he was driven up the mall - causing his brother, Prince George, to look over towards him.

The young royal has become known for entertaining fans with his reactions during royal celebrations.

He was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee flypast as his “Gan Gan” the late Queen told him what was happening.

Prince Louis stole the show at trooping the colour. Credit: PA

The now-fourth-in-line to the throne was also spotted being bounced on the knee of his grandfather Charles during the Jubilee pageant and giving his mother Kate a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

He was also seen making Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, laugh at an event during the Platinum Jubilee. Credit: PA

He stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show.

In a personal tweet thanking those who turned out in 2022, William and Kate wrote: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"

