Royal festivities to continue with star-studded concert and street parties

The King's coronation has come and gone after a busy Saturday formally marking the newest monarch's ascension to the throne, alongside his wife Queen Camilla.

The celebrations are set to keep going - with a concert in Windsor and street parties across the country.

Here is what to expect on Sunday.

Lionel Richie is set to perform at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Credit: PA

The Coronation Concert

A star-studded Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.

Around 20,000 members of the public are expected to attend the Coronation Concert at the castle where they will see performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

The concert begins at 8pm and will be hosted by Paddington Bear and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville.

Windsor Castle has had a makeover for the historic celebration, and the Coronation Concert stage is expected to take the shape of the Union Flag, which will fan out through the crowd.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones will all appear via video message.

Katy Perry, who attended the coronation, will also perform at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

Audiences will see a series of pre-recorded sketches revealing little-known facts about the monarch.

They will also include moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – echoing the moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will also perform.

To top it off, choreographed lasers, projections, and drone displays will radiate over historic bridges and buildings across the United Kingdom.

People are encouraged to celebrate with street parties. Credit: PA

Street parties and the Big Lunch

During the day, people across the country have been invited to join in the celebrations through street parties reminiscent of jubilees and royal weddings past.

They are encouraged to gather for a “coronation big lunch”, overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

The Queen Consort has been a patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

The palace said thousands of events are expected to take place in streets, gardens and parks in every corner of the UK and asked people to join together in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.

A historic day in central London

Saturday was a day the King has arguably been waiting for his whole life.

Global popstars Richie and Perry were part of the 2,300-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey, as was French President Emmanuel Macron, actresses Dame Judi Dench and Oscar-winner Dame Emma Thompson, presenters Ant and Dec and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

All eyes were on Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

After the crowning, Charles and Camilla rode in the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace, waving to royal fans as they went.

Five-year-old Prince Louis provided audiences with entertainment when he was spotted shouting from the Wales' coach during the procession, and yawning during the coronation service at the Abbey.

The royal family gathered on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast where Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were both notably absent.

The Duke of Sussex left the Abbey for Heathrow Airport, presumably to make it back to Los Angeles and celebrate Prince Archie's birthday.

