Royal website updated as Camilla becomes Queen

The official website of the Royal family has updated, after King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Notably, Queen Camilla's profile has been updated to reflect her new position as simply 'The Queen' rather than 'The Queen Consort.'

This reflects the fact she has been crowned Queen, as oppose to having a title by virtue of being married to the King.

Camilla was crowned Queen with the crown of St Mary. Credit: PA

Charles III became King automatically upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year.

Upon marrying the King in a civil ceremony in 2005, Queen Camilla became the Duchess of Cornwall - a title now bestowed upon the Princess of Wales.

The Royal website was updated shortly after the crowning of the King and Queen. Credit: Buckingham Palace

The Queen's 'about' page describes her role as supporting "her husband, formerly The Prince of Wales, now His Majesty The King, in carrying out his work and duties.

"She also undertakes public engagements on behalf of the charities that she supports."

Meanwhile the King's reads that he "became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

"In addition to his official and ceremonial duties in the United Kingdom and overseas as The Prince of Wales, His Majesty has taken a keen and active interest in all areas of public life for decade."

New photos of the couple were released by Buckingham Palace last week, showing them both together and individually in the Blue Drawing Room.

They were taken by photographer Hugo Burnard, who also took their wedding photos in 2005.

Mr Burnard also designed the embroidered screen used to shield the King from view whilst he is anointed during the coronation.

