Ukraine claims first interception of Russian missile with US defence system

Ukraine has claimed to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile for the first time, using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the country's Air Force commander, said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, earlier in the week.

The missile interception is also thought to be the first time Kyiv's forces have used the Patriot defence systems.

"Yes, we shot down the 'unique' Kinzhal," Mr Oleshchuk wrote, adding: "It happened during the night-time attack on May 4 in the skies of the Kyiv region".

He said the Kh-47 missile - one of the latest and most advanced Russian weapons - was launched by a MiG-31K aircraft from Russian territory and was shot down with a Patriot missile.

Russia's military has said the Kinzhal missile has a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and flies at ten times the speed of sound - making it hard to intercept.

A combination of hypersonic speed and a heavy warhead allows the Kinzhal to destroy heavily fortified targets, including underground bunkers or mountain tunnels.

Kyiv has previously admitted lacking assets to intercept the Kinzhals.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that successfully intercepting the Kinzhal was "a slap in the face for Russia".

Ukraine took its first delivery of the Patriot missiles in late April, but has not specified how many of the systems it has or where they have been deployed.

Germany and the US have acknowledged each sending at least one battery and the Netherlands has said it has provided two launchers, although it is not clear how many are currently in operation.

Ukrainian troops have received the extensive training needed to be able to effectively locate a target with the systems, lock on with radar, and fire. Each battery requires up to 90 personnel to operate and maintain.

The Patriot, which costs approximately $4 million (£3.2 million) per missile, was first deployed by the US in the 1980s.

The launchers themselves also cost about $10 million (£8 million) each, according to analysts.

At such a cost, it is widely thought that Ukraine would only use the Patriots against Russian aircraft or hypersonic missiles.

Elsewhere, Russia's top investigative agency has alleged the suspect in a car bombing, which injured a prominent pro-Kremlin novelist and killed his driver, has admitted acting at the behest of Ukraine's special services.

The blast that hit the car of Zakhar Prilepin - a well-known nationalist writer and an ardent supporter of Russia's war in Ukraine - was the third explosion involving prominent pro-Kremlin figures since the start of the conflict, in February 2022.

The bombing took place in the region of Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Moscow.

Mr Prilepin was hospitalised with broken bones, bruised lungs and other injuries.

Moscow's Investigative Committee said the suspect was a Ukrainian native and had admitted under questioning that he was working on orders sent from Ukraine.

