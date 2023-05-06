After months of planning and rehearsal, the first coronation since 1953 is over.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned amid lavish pomp and ceremony at Westminster Abbey, watched by hundreds of guests and many thousands more at home.

But now it's all over, what happens next?

Photos in the throne room

After appearing on the balcony, it's been reported that the King and Queen were photographed at Buckingham Palace by Hugo Burnard.

He recently took photos of them ahead of the coronation - but he might well take some official portraits of the monarch in full regalia now the ceremony is over.

There are no official events on for the rest of the day - so one can imagine that the King and Queen will be enjoying some time with their family.

Prince Harry returns to the US

There had been many weeks of speculation over whether Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, or either of his children would attend the coronation.

Prince Harry departed the ceremony alone. Credit: PA

In the end, it was announced that Prince Harry would make the journey from Los Angeles to London alone.

He didn't appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside his father and brother, and instead was reported to have gotten into a car shortly after the service ended. It's thought that car would be taking him straight to Heathrow Airport.

Today is the Prince's son, Archie's, birthday, and he'd made clear he wanted to be home to celebrate with him.

Windsor prepares to host coronation concert

Lionel Ritchie will be performing at the coronation concert - seen here with the King in 2019. Credit: PA

Tomorrow, senior Royals are expected to attend a concert marking the coronation in the grounds of Windsor castle.

Prince William is expected to make a speech in tribute to his father - so he could he spending this evening working on that.

Among the acts set to perform are Lionel Richie, Take That, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Paloma Faith and Nicole Scherzinger.

The concert will be hosted by Hugh Bonneville, who starred in Downton Abbey and the Paddington films.

Listen to the latest episode of the Royal Rota podcast