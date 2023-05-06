Words by Lily Ford, Multimedia Producer

King Charles III has been formally crowned after a carefully curated coronation service and procession, followed by jubilant cheers from crowds underneath the flypast at Buckingham Palace.

The historic event was the country's first coronation in 70 years - a day that the King has been waiting for his whole life.

What were the stand-out moments?

Prince Louis steals the show

The third and youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales was in good spirits at Saturday's coronation, waving to crowds from a car as he arrived at Westminster Abbey.

He was seen arriving in a car alongside his sister, Princess Charlotte - and notably provided audiences with a few reasons to giggle across the day.

Watch Prince Louis shouting from the coach during the procession

Play Brightcove video

After finding their seats, Prince Louis was, at one point, seen yawning, as well as speaking to his mother and sister and staring up at the ceiling.

The five-year-old was also seen shouting from the coach during the procession and entertained crowds once again with his surprise at the Red Arrows flypast.

Penny Mordaunt's appearance

When people spotted Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt wielding a sword by the King's side, there were a few questions.

But as the Lord President of the Privy Council and Leader of the House Commons, Ms Mordaunt had a crucial role to play.

Penny Mordaunt was the first ever woman to perform her role at the service. Credit: PA

As part of an ancient custom during the coronation, 100 newly-minted 50p pieces bearing an effigy of the crowned King were exchanged for a glittering Jewelled Sword of Offering.Ms Mordaunt carried out the task, redeeming the sword for the bag of silver-coloured coins, worth £50 in total, at the altar in Westminster Abbey.

She became the first woman in history to present the intricate, tapered, priceless sword, which was made for George IV’s extravagant 1821 coronation, to a monarch.

A kiss between father and son

When the Prince of Wales touched St Edward’s Crown before kissing his father on the right cheek, it appeared a poignant moment for the King.

The moment appeared to be a poignant one for the King. Credit: PA

As William knelt before Charles, who held his son’s hand between his palms, the future monarch said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

It was a break from tradition, as William was the only blood prince to swear loyalty to the King during the historic ceremony.

The Archbishop of Canterbury repositions Charles' crown

A moment of silence took hold as the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward's crown onto the head of the King.

After a few seconds, Mr Welby appeared to shift the crown slightly to make sure it sat comfortably on Charles' head.

The moment Charles was crowned by Justin Welby

Play Brightcove video

The Red Arrows paint the skies above Buckingham Palace

The King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family to view a military flypast over The Mall in Central London that signalled the end of the day’s proceedings.The flypast was scaled down to include only helicopters and the Red Arrows due to the poor weather.

Many members of the family looked up and pointed at the aircraft while the King and Queen looked ahead to ensure nothing happened to their crowns.

It lasted for two minutes and thirty seconds rather than the scheduled six minutes.

The King, Queen and members of the royal family appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the coronation flypast

Play Brightcove video

Prince Harry attends without the Duchess of Sussex

Many were not surprised when it was confirmed Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex would be staying in the United States for the King's coronation.

Harry's relationship with fellow royal family members has been a tumultuous one since he and his wife stepped back from their duties and the publication of his memoir, Spare.

But the King’s estranged son was among the congregation, sitting two rows behind his brother with the Duke of York’s family, and he was seen intently watching the crowning.

The Duke of Sussex leaving Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

When a few minutes later the congregation was invited to pay homage to the new monarch, Harry was seen, along with the other royals around him, speaking the words: “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever.”

Prince Andrew does not take any formal role at the coronation

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York were not part of the balcony appearance, and both had no formal role in the coronation.

But Andrew wore his Garter robes to the service, reflecting an apparent softening of the royal family’s stance towards him.

Prince Andrew did not have a formal role in the coronation. Credit: PA

He sat silently in a car alongside his younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, back towards Buckingham Palace.

Andrew stepped away from public life after the controversial Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the fallout from his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre also sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims but paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in the US civil case.

Anti-monarchy and Just Stop Oil protesters are arrested

The Metropolitan Police had warned that they would "come down swiftly" on anyone who appeared to pose a security threat throughout the day.

'Not my King': Anti-monarchy protesters tell ITV News they believe there is no place for an unelected head of state in modern Britain

Play Brightcove video

They did just that - Republican and Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested just before the ceremony.

Police seized lock-on devices - equipment to chain themselves to railings or other protesters, and royal fans cheered and shouted “see you later” as Just Stop Oil protesters were removed from The Mall.

Officers were seen carrying demonstrators from the area while crowds heckled and booed them.

Katy Perry eventually finds her seat, to Twitter's delight

The pop star, performing at the King's coronation concert alongside Take That and Lionel Richie, earned thousands of views on Twitter after a video was posted of her seemingly a little confused while she searched for her seat at the ceremony.

She later poked fun at herself and tweeted: "Don't worry guys i found my seat".

Perry was dressed head-to-toe in a mauve outfit with matching gloves and hat.

Listen to the latest episode of the Royal Rota podcast