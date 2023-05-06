Now the King's coronation is complete, the afterparties begin.Royal fans up and down the country are set to celebrate with coronation quiches at street parties tomorrow.

Official celebrations will then conclude with a star-studded Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.

Pubs in England and Wales will be allowed to stay open longer than usual on both Saturday and Sunday night for punters to celebrate the extraordinary occasion.

And finally, Britain will round off the festivities with a special bank holiday on Monday.

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7 Credit: BBC Studios/PA Wire

It is no longer possible to get tickets to Sunday's Coronation concert.

Members of the public who did obtain the limited number of tickets via a ballot will join volunteers from the King and Queen’s favourite charities in the audience.

Who is headlining the Coronation Concert?

Around 20,000 members of the public are expected to attend the Coronation Concert at the castle where they will see performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

The Coronation Concert begins at 8pm on Sunday and will be hosted by Paddington bear and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville.

Windsor Castle has had a makeover for the historic celebration. The Coronation Concert stage is expected to take the shape of the Union Flag, which will fan out through the crowd.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones will all appear via video message.

A CGI representation of the staging for the Coronation Concert Credit: BBC Studios/PA

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch.

They will also include moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – echoing the moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will also perform.

The Queen and Paddington filming the Platinum Jubilee sketch Credit: Buckingham Palace/Studio Canal/BBC Studios/Heyday Films/PA

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

'Lighting up the Nation'

As part of the Coronation Concert, choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays will radiate over historic bridges and buildings across the United Kingdom.

Seven of the 10 locations involved in the event, Lighting up the Nation, have been disclosed so far.

The country will enter into festivities for the rest of the weekend foliowing the King's coronation. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

They include Blackpool seafront in Lancashire, where people can join a viewing party from Blackpool Tower.

Sheffield Town Hall will showcase a display in the Peace Gardens, while Newcastle’s Tyne Bridge and Gateshead’s Millennium Bridge lights will cast riverside reflections for an audience stretching between the quays.

A drone show will light up the sky above the Eden Project in Cornwall, and its biomes will become multicoloured for spectators invited from the local volunteer community.

Light shows will also brighten up Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff at various locations.

The remaining three locations will be revealed during the concert.

King Charles III (then the Prince of Wales) meeting singer Lionel Richie at a reception in Barbados in 2019. Credit: PA

Where and when to watch the Coronation Concert

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm on Sunday, May 7.

It will also be shown on big screens in St James’s Park and at various screenings in London.

An accessible viewing space will be in place along the north side of The Mall.

