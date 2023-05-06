Why the Chief Rabbi won't be using a microphone at the King's coronation

Britain's Chief Rabbi walked to Westminster Abbey for the coronation, and won't use a microphone, as he seeks to obey Shabbat laws whilst also taking part in the ceremony.

Saturday is a holy day in the Jewish faith, known as Shabbat or the Sabbath. Those who observe it typically don't use motorised vehicles, and avoid the use of electricity. They also refrain from work.

Ephraim Mirvis, seen as a figurehead for many Jewish communities across the UK, praised the King in a recent interview, explaining how he and his wife had been offered the use of St James's Palace the night before Saturday's events.

At fifteen minutes walk away from the Abbey, staying there meant the Chief Rabbi was able to walk to the coronation ceremony.

He's also said he consulted with experts in Jewish religious law, who said it was permissible for the Chief Rabbi to enter a Christian church on the invitation of the sovereign.

The coronation service will be taken by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Credit: PA

Mirvis also won't use a microphone when he makes a declaration alongside other religious leaders, which reads: “Your Majesty, as neighbours in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service.

“We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good.”

Speaking to CNN, the Chief Rabbi said the King and Queen had been "exceptionally gracious in order to make it possible for me to walk to (Westminster) Abbey on our Shabbat, because we don’t go in vehicles."

Regarding microphones, he added “there won’t be any microphones in front of us."

"They actually informed us of the fact that they would be preparing that and we respect that enormously.”

Whilst the coronation will be a Christian service, with the monarch assuming the title 'Defender of the Faith', the Chief Rabbi praised organisers for fostering inclusivity.

“First of all, (Charles) is saying the right thing,” he said.

“But what’s more impressive is he’s actually carrying it out, he is implementing that. I come across him often, it is exceptionally genuine.

"He cares about all other faiths, and he wants to do his best and therefore, we’re now into a wonderful era, which sends a very powerful message right around the globe.”

'How times have changed...'

In a long tweet, published on Friday, the Chief Rabbi commented on how the position of Jews in Britain has changed throughout history.

"On 3 September 1189, Richard I was crowned King in Westminster Abbey. Jews were barred from attending, but in a spirit of heartfelt goodwill, some Jewish leaders arrived bearing gifts for the new king.

"They were informed that Jews were not welcome, whereupon Richard’s courtiers stripped and flogged them, and then flung them out of court.

Some thirty innocent Jews were senselessly murdered on the day of the Coronation, including Rabbi Jacob of Orléans, the most senior Rabbi in England at that time."

Jewish leaders were present at the 1953 coronation. Credit: PA

At the last coronation, Jewish leaders were in attendance, including the then chief rabbi of the British Empire, Dr Israel Brodie, and Lord Herbert Samuel, the first practicing Jew to serve as a cabinet minister.

However the ceremony itself didn't involve multi-faith representatives in the same way that this one does.

"His Majesty King Charles III has made it clear that he wants representatives of the Jewish community and other minority faith communities to be present for the coronation service," wrote Ephraim Mirvis.

"We are blessed to have a Monarch who holds a deep, personal conviction that there is great strength in the diversity of our country and who cherishes his warm relationship with British Jews."

