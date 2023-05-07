Play Brightcove video

The Metropolitan Police has said officers arrested 64 people during the King’s coronation day, amid criticism from protesters.

The Met said four suspects were charged with offences including a religiously aggravated public order offence and possession of class A drugs.

The force said 32 of those detained on suspicion of causing a public nuisance have been bailed, alongside 14 arrested on allegations of breaching the peace.

Four charges have been made by police so far, with one suspect accused of a religiously aggravated public order offence and two others accused of possession of class A drugs.

Another suspect is accused of an offence under section 5 of the Public Order Act – with all four due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this month.

A protester stands with police officers as people gather on The Mall in London. Credit: PA

The force came under huge criticism from campaign groups for the detention of protesters on Saturday, with the arrests described as “incredibly alarming”.

A total of 11 others were released on bail on suspicion of offences including sexual assault, breaching the peace and harassment, with two breach-of-the-peace suspects released without charge, police said.

It comes as many have expressed concern over the arrests with the Met facing scrutiny over its handling of protests on coronation day.

Protesters from campaign groups including Republic, and the environmental group Just Stop Oil were among those arrested on Saturday.

Republic's head Graham Smith was among those arrested and was released by around 11pm on Saturday,

Mr Smith wrote on Twitter that there there was “no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK." On Saturday the Met had said 52 people were arrested for affray, public order offences, breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance around the coronation.

Met Commander Karen Findlay acknowledged concerns about the arrest of protesters but defended Scotland Yard’s actions on Saturday, saying: “Our duty is to do so in a proportionate manner in line with relevant legislation.”

