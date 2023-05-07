The Duke of Sussex has jetted back to California to be by his son's side in time for Archie's fourth birthday.Prince Harry cut a solo figure at times at his father's coronation, and left hours later to catch a British Airways back to his family's side.

Harry lives with wife Meghan Markle, son Archie, and daughter Lilibet, who is aged one, after stepping down from senior royal duties to begin a new life.

Harry arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at around 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK) to reunite with Archie, who turned four on Satuday.

Archie spent the day with his mother, the Duchess of Sussex, at their home.

The Duke of Sussex departs Westminster Abbey, London, following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla Credit: Toby Melville/PA

British Airways flight attendants confirmed Harry had been on the flight but said they were not permitted to discuss the details of his trip.

The duke’s appearance at the coronation marked his first public appearance alongside the royals since he lambasted his family in his controversial memoir Spare, and after his bombshell exit from senior royal life with Meghan.

Harry was seated in the third row for the crowning of Charles and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, in Westminster Abbey, and was placed two rows behind his brother the Prince of Wales.

Harry, Meghan and Archie. Credit: Toby Melville/PA

Harry chatted to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as he entered the church on Saturday in London's drizzling rain.

He also nodded and smiled to guests as he processed behind them, walking down the nave of the abbey alone.

It is understood the duke wore what he was asked to wear, which consisted of a dark morning suit and tie, his Afghanistan and Jubilee medals pinned to his suit jacket, and a Royal Victorian Order star and neck decoration.

The Duke of Sussex arriving ahead of the coronation at Westminster Abbey. Credit: Phil Noble/PA

During the service, as the congregation paid homage to the King, Harry was seen, along with the other royals around him, speaking the words: “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever.”

His abrupt return to the US meant he did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the finale of the day, with the Palace confirming earlier that he had no formal role at the event.

Also absent from the balcony was the Duke of York, who has largely stepped away from public life after a controversial BBC interview in November 2019, and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

