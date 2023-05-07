William and Kate surprise royal fans with Windsor walkabout

Play Brightcove video

Watch the Prince and Princess of Wales make a surprise appearance in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales have surprised royal fans in Windsor with a walkabout.

William and Kate made the unannounced appearance ahead of Sunday’s star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

It came shortly after Buckingham Palace issued the first public statement on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla since they were crowned.

A Palace spokesman said their Majesties were “deeply touched” by the nation’s celebration of their historic coronation.

“Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield,” he said.

Heir to the throne William is to take to the stage to deliver a speech during the musical extravaganza in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace shared behind-the-scenes footage of the prince during rehearsals.

The King, Queen and royal family will join around 20,000 members of the public at the musical extravaganza to see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Around 20,000 royal fans and volunteers from the King and Queen's favourite charities have already received tickets in a ballot.

Everyone else is being encouraged to tune in on television, or watch the concert on big screens.

