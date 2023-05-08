Met Police 'regret' arresting anti-monarchy protesters who were never charged

The Metropolitan Police has expressed “regret” that six anti-monarchy protesters from the campaign group Republic were arrested ahead of the King’s coronation.

No charges were brought against the demonstrators, and this evening they were informed their bail had been cancelled and no further action would be taken.

The force admitted that it could find no evidence to prove that the items seized by officers would be used to disrupt the event, with protesters claiming they only had them to secure their placards.

Among those arrested on Saturday, May 6, was Republic's chief executive Graham Smith, who today called for a “full inquiry” into who authorised the arrests during the “disgraceful episode”.

He said the speed at which the Met dropped its case against the group "demonstrates they were very quickly aware they had made a very serious error of judgment and there will be action taken again".

“I’m obviously relieved they dropped it so quickly but very angry they even went down this road, robbing people of their liberty for absolutely no reason," he said.

Protesters were arrested ahead of the coronation on Saturday Credit: Labour for a Republic/PA

“There was no evidence of any ability or intent to commit any offence and they simply decided to arrest us and that is outrageous.”

The force made 64 arrests on coronation day, 52 of which related to concerns people were going to disrupt the event.

In a statement released this evening, the Met said the arrests included to prevent a breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

As part of the wider policing operation eight arrests were made for other offences, including possession of an offensive weapon, drugs offences, and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

The force said it received information that protesters were "determined to disrupt the coronation procession" and that it set out to stop these people only, adding: "Any suggestion all protest was prohibited is not correct."

So far four charges have been brought following the 64 arrests made on Saturday, but the Met said some investigations are complex and take more time.

Explaining the arrest of the six Republic members, the Met said officers saw a group of people unloading items from a vehicle in St Martin's Lane, Westminster, at around 6.40am that morning.

"Taking into account the information that people were seeking to seriously disrupt the event, and the significance of the security operation, officers had been briefed to be extremely vigilant and proactive," it said.

"They searched the vehicle and, as well as a large number of placards, found items which at the time they had reasonable grounds to believe could be used as lock on devices."

The six people were arrested under Section 2 of the Public Order Act 2023, under the suspicion they were planning to lock onto something to disrupt the procession. One man was also arrested for possession of a knife/pointed article.

Protesters from Republic gathered in Trafalgar Square to rally against the monarchy. Credit: Sebastian Bozon/PA

However, those arrested insisted they only wanted to use their items to secure their placards, and the police's investigation was unable to prove they intended to disrupt the event.

"This evening all six have had their bail cancelled and no further action will be taken," the force added.

"We regret that those six people arrested were unable to join the wider group of protesters in Trafalgar Square and elsewhere on the procession route."

This evening Mr Smith tweeted: "We have just been told that the police will be taking no further action.

"This has been a disgraceful episode and we will be speaking to lawyers about taking legal action.

"I also expect a full inquiry into why they repeatedly lied to us and who authorised the arrests."

