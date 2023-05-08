Some will be 'uncomfortable' with cost of coronation, Humza Yousaf says

Some people will be rightly uncomfortable over the amount spent on the coronation during a cost of living crisis, Scotland’s first minister has said. Ahead of King Charles III's crowning on Saturday, Humza Yousaf said he hoped costs could be limited while families across the UK are struggling with high prices and inflation.

The Scottish National Party leader was among the congregation of 2,000 guests during Saturday's gilded ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Speaking afterwards, he said the public will have hoped the price tag for the event could be kept as low as possible.

The Coronation Procession passes along Whitehall to Buckingham Palace Credit: PA

“I made it pretty clear that I hope that the costs would be kept to a minimum,” said the first minister – an outspoken republican - during a visit to a community larder in Dundee.

“I think most people watching, whether they’re republicans or whether they’re monarchists, would want the costs kept to a minimum.” He added: “Yes, I think a number of folk will have felt uncomfortable with the costs that were involved.”

Asked if he was one of those people who took issue with the estimated cost of £100 million, Yousaf refused to be drawn.

Instead he repeated his assertion that he had said he hoped “everything possible would be done to keep costs down to a minimum”. As part of the Big Help Out – a UK-wide drive to promote volunteering in honour of the coronation – the Mr Yousaf visited Whitfield Community Larder in Dundee, bringing with him a donation of nappies at the request of staff.

The Prince of Wales looks on as the King and Queen wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Credit: Adrian Dennis/PA

During the visit, the first minister spoke to staff, volunteers and service users at the project, which focuses on maintaining the dignity of users who are struggling to make ends meet. He was also trained in the use of Naloxone, the nasal spray used to treat people who have overdosed on opioids, and provided with his own Naloxone kit to carry in case it was ever needed. Asked what his government can do to support similar initiatives in the country, the first minister: “Funding is really one of the ways that we can help, this particular project is an example of where we’re able to provide some funding. “That’s from national government, but also local government who are providing funding to our local partners as well to disperse to those community projects, to the third sector, is really important and something I’m very committed to.”

