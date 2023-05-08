Sum 41 to break up after one last album and worldwide tour

Canadian pop-punk band Sum 41 have announced they are disbanding, after one final album and a world tour.

The group, known for hits like Fat Lip and In Too Deep, confirmed their upcoming eighth studio album, would be their last.

In a statement shared on social media today, the band said playing together brought them “some of the best moments of our lives”.

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year.

(From left) Deryck Whibley, Jason McCaslin and Dave Baksh perform at Louder than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Credit: AP

“And we’re looking forward to releasing our final album, “Heaven :x: Hell”, along with a final headlining world tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

“Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Sum 41, formed in Ontario, Canada, started life as a NOFX cover band in 1996 before writing their own songs.

They shot to stardom with their debut 2001 album, All Killer No Filler, which became certified platinum in the US, Canada and UK.

