Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has reportedly been arrested as he appeared in a court in the country’s capital facing charges in multiple corruption cases.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said the 72-year-old was arrested on Tuesday by agents from the country's anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau.

Mr Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year, which he has claimed was illegal and a western conspiracy.

He has since demanded early elections and campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Mr Chaudhry, denouncing the arrest as “an abduction”, said Mr Khan was dragged out of the court and into a police vehicle.

He said the former premier is now in the custody of the security forces.

Pakistan’s independent GEO TV broadcast images of Mr Khan being pulled by security forces towards an armoured vehicle, which took him away.

Mr Khan's party immediately complained to the Islamabad High Court, which requested a police report explaining the charges for his arrest.

