Fresh wave of missiles hit Kyiv as Russia celebrates annual Victory Day parade

Ukraine is facing an escalation in missile strikes from Vladimir Putin's forces, as Russia celebrates its annual Victory Day parade.

The Ukrainian capital was hit by a fresh wave of strikes overnight, according to the Mayor of Kyiv.

Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram: "As a result of the night shelling of the capital, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

"There are emergency power outages in the city. Accordingly, there are de-energised heat supply facilities. The capital's water supply is carried out as usual."

It comes as Britain seeks to reaffirm it's support for Ukraine, with foreign secretary James Cleverly visiting US secretary of state Anthony Blinken to stress the importance of a "continued, united international front for ensuring a Ukrainian victory".

Victory Day is held in Russia every year, but after more attacks in the past week Ukrainians fear the event will be marked with fresh military action.

The holiday marks the 78th anniversary of Germany’s capitulation in World War II after a relentless Red Army offensive pushed German forces from Stalingrad, deep inside Russia, all the way to Berlin.

The Soviet Union lost at least 20 million people in the war.

However, many Russian regions have cancelled their May 9 celebrations because of concerns the events could be targets for Ukrainian attacks.

In March, the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for President Putin for war crimes in connection with his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska said she had welcomed the move

"We all have to want it, and I believe the whole world wants it," she said.

"19,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to Russia, this is a lot. They are not cars, fridges, cattle... they are people, children."

