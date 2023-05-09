Jury begins deliberations on Donald Trump civil rape case

A jury has begun deliberations over claims that former US president Donald Trump raped a woman in a luxury Manhattan department store more than 25 years ago.

The claims are part of a civil case brought forward by 79-year-old former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Mr Trump, who did not attend the trial in New York, has denied ever knowing Ms Carroll or sexually assaulting her.

If the jury finds in favour of Ms Carroll she could be awarded compensatory and punitive damages.

District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan read instructions on the law to the nine-person jury for around an hour, before jurors began discussing the civil claims of battery and defamation, on Tuesday.

He told jurors that the first question on the verdict form will be to decide whether they think there is more than a 50% chance that Mr Trump raped Ms Carroll.

Otherwise, the judge instructed, they will decide whether Ms Carroll had proven there was a more than 50% chance that Mr Trump subjected her to sexual contact without her consent or whether he forcibly touched her to degrade her or gratify his sexual desire.

Jurors will have to reach a conclusion based on a higher legal standard - clear and convincing evidence - in relating to defamation claims stemming from a statement Mr Trump made on social media last October.

E. Jean Carroll leaves court with her legal team. Credit: AP

Judge Kaplan said that means the jury will have to agree it was "highly probable" that Mr Trump's statement was false and was made maliciously with deliberate intent to injure or out of hatred or ill-will with reckless disregard for Ms Carroll's rights.

As part of closing arguments on Monday, Ms Carroll's legal team cited deposition - which Mr Trump provided in October - and his comments on a 2005 "Access Hollywood" video in which he said celebrities can grab women between the legs without asking.

Ms Carroll has alleged that in 1996 she had a chance encounter with Mr Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store, in Manhattan, New York - across the street from Trump Tower.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

She said it was a lighthearted interaction in which they teased each other about trying on a piece of lingerie, before Mr Trump became violent inside a dressing room.

Ms Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, cited excerpts from Trump's October deposition and his notorious comments on a 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which he said celebrities can grab women between the legs without asking.She urged jurors to believe her client.

“He didn’t even bother to show up here in person,” Ms Kaplan said, referring to Trump’s absence from court during the two weeks of trial. She said much of what he said in his deposition and in public statements “actually supports our side of the case.”

“In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” she said. “He knows what he did. He knows that he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll.”

Mr Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has accused Ms Carroll of making up the story to boost sales of a 2019 memoir, where she first publicly revealed the claims.

Mr Tacopina told jurors there was no reason to call his client as a witness when Ms Carroll could not even recall when her encounter with Mr Trump happened.

He told the jury Ms Carroll made up the allegations after hearing about a 2012 "Law and Order" episode in which a woman is raped in the dressing room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store.

"They modeled their secret scheme on an episode of one of the most popular shows on television," he said.

Two of Ms Carroll's friends testified that she told them about the encounter with Mr Trump shortly after it happened, years before the "Law and Order" episode aired.