Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at age of 79

Robert De Niro has just welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

The Hollywood star announced the news that he had welcomed a new baby in an interview with ET Canada while announcing his upcoming comedy film About My Father.

De Niro's eldest child, Drena Di Niro, and his youngest are separated by 51 years.

He announced the new arrival while being interviewed by Brittnee Blair, who started asking a question, saying: "I know you have six kids".

The Goodfellas actor corrected her by saying: "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he added.

He has not yet announced the identity of the mother.

He told the Canadian TV network that he believes "in being loving with [his] kids", despite sometimes having "to be stern about stuff".

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he said.

"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

De Niro shares two children with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, Drena and Raphael - and two children from his second marriage to actress Grace Hightower called Elliot and Helen. As well as 27-year-old twins Aaron and Julian, whom he shares with former partner Toukie Smith.He also has four grandchildren.

Listen to Unscripted - the arts and entertainment podcast from ITV News